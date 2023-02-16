news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 15 – Saif al-Adel, an Egyptian living in Iran, became the head of Al-Qaeda after the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri in July 2022. The US State Department announced it.



“Our assessment is in line with that of the United Nations: the new leader of al-Qaeda, Saif al-Adel, lives in Iran,” a US department spokesman said. Adel, 62, is a former lieutenant colonel in the Egyptian special forces, belongs to the old guard of the terrorist group and also trained some of the 9/11 hijackers. (HANDLE).

