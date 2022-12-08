Home Sports Terry: “Mourinho is only interested in winning. He did everything to take the lead ”-Forzaroma.info-Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The words of the former England centre-back coached by Special One during his time at Chelsea: “He didn’t care about anything else”

John Terryformer captain of Chelsea and the England national team, has returned to talk about José Mourinho. The pivot of the defense of Chelsea trained by Special Oneto the microphones of leg sports he recounted some background: “If we were two or three goals up at half-time against certain teams, Tottenham were one of them, they would tell us ‘go and kill them, go and make them suffer today, go and score five, six.”. These are John’s first words Terry who then concluded: “Just winning. He didn’t care about anything else, he did everything to get ahead.”

December 7, 2022

