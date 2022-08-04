Original title: Terzic: Dortmund ready to prove themselves in the war drug factory hope Sule does not have a truce for too long

Terzic: Dortmund ready to prove they hope Sule doesn’t truce for too long

Live it, August 4th. This Saturday, Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen at home in the first league game of the new season. The team coach Terzic emphasized that he hopes to show passion in the game and the results of previous preparations.

Last season, Leverkusen beat Dortmund 5-2 away. Regarding the arrangement of the first round to play again, Terzic said: “We have to play 17 opponents twice, I am not so sure about the order. Interested. What we’re more looking forward to is a really good game, and a great opponent.”

Solving the problem of defensive instability is the top priority during Dortmund’s preparations. Regarding this aspect that still needs to continue to improve, Terzic said: “One of our goals is to play the ball with enthusiasm and unity. It’s time to respond and be more serious about defending the ball. We hope to see that on Saturday.”

Regarding their opponents Bayer Leverkusen, Terzic said: “They are very fast in attack. Last season, they were a team that was good at counterattacking. I can imagine them showing again what they did well before. We also Watched the games they played against them last season.”

Dortmund could use a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, three centre backs and two strikers in the game, but nothing has been decided yet. Terzic confirmed that Sule will be absent due to a muscle injury, but he is recovering well: “He is pain-free now, and he can train lightly. We hope he will not be out for too long. Ozjan can Whether he will play or not will depend on the training that follows.”

On the topic of Dortmund’s need for a replacement for Allais, Terzic said: “The task of the coach is to find an internal solution through the available players. But of course other candidates must be considered, and I also have a close and trusting relationship with the top management. exchange.”

Dortmund’s tickets for this game have been sold out, Terzic said: “For me and my team, this will be a special day. I look forward to this stadium bringing special energy, we The team is going to score three points in the first round. We are ready to draw the first exclamation mark!”

