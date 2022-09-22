Tesla reportedly recalled nearly 1.1 million vehicles, an important part of the brand’s production, due to a malfunction of the automatic window reversal system, which may not react properly after detecting an obstacle, thus increasing the risk of injury. He puts it back there Reuters . Tesla communicated alla National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa), the American safety agency, which will carry out an update on Ota (software over-the-air), i.e. virtual, of the automatic window reversal system. The recall affects units of Model 3 2017-2022, Model Y 2020-2021 and Model S and Model X 2021-2022. The company americana has stated that they are not aware of any requests for interventions under warranty, reports, accidents, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

The real danger

—

The NHTSA said a window that closes without an adequate automatic stop and reverse system if they encounter an obstacle in their travel could exert excessive force on the driver and passengers, thereby increasing the risk of injury. The agency explained that the Tesla vehicles under investigation did not comply with the requirements of the federal motor vehicle safety standard regarding power windows. The company led by Elon Musk said that, during tests carried out in August, employees found anomalies on the automatic window reversal system. After further and in-depth tests, Tesla determined that the performance of the automatic window reversal system did not meet the requirements of the standard. The company said that starting September 13, vehicles in production and pre-delivery have received a software update that sets the operation of the electric windows and the automatic reversing system to comply with the requirements of the standard.