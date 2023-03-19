Tessa Worley during her last giant slalom in the World Cup, in Soldeu, Andorra, on March 19, 2023. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

It is therefore on an 11ᵉ place that Tessa Worley bows out. The skier from Grand-Bornand (Haute-Savoie) announced on Sunday March 19 the end of her career, which began in 2006 and ended with the last giant slalom of the World Cup season, in Soldeu (Andorra). ). A few minutes after the event, the French Alpine Skiing Federation announced the news, which puts an end to the course of one of the biggest winners in French skiing.

The 33-year-old Grand-Bornand skier has shown great regularity on the circuit to impose her paw on the giant, her specialty. World champion in the discipline in 2013, in Schladming (Austria), and in 2017, in Saint-Moritz (Switzerland), she won sixteen giants in the World Cup throughout her seventeen-year career, the first to only 19 years old, and has been on the podium thirty-six times.

Thanks to these performances, Worley twice won the small globe in the giant slalom in the World Cup. The first time in 2017, to offer French women’s alpine skiing its first small globe since that of Carole Montillet in Super-G in 2003. The second time on March 20, 2022, almost a year ago to the day.

A thwarted history at the Olympics

Worley then lifted his trophy in Méribel with a smile. A few weeks ago, still in the Savoyard resort, the Frenchwoman experienced a disappointment during the Méribel-Courchevel world championships, with a fall during the second round when she was the favorite and was aiming for a third title. global. After the ” tears of joy “ of 2022, “this year, it’s a little more tears of disappointment”she will say after her fall.

One disappointment, Worley experienced another, immense one, during the Beijing Olympics in February 2022. Also a favorite in the giant slalom, Worley made a mistake in the second run. A summary of the upset story of the Grand-Bornand skier at the Olympic Games, absent due to injury from those of Sochi (Russia), in 2014, and only 7ᵉ in Pyeongchang (South Korea), in 2018.

“A queen bows out, thank you for everything Tessa Worley”, wrote on Twitter the French Ski Federation. Worley leaves his mark on French skiing. And a big void in the French women’s team, as she has been wearing this one for many years.