Sports

Tessitori: "I'm very happy with the roster that formed the club"

Tessitori: “I’m very happy with the roster that formed the club”

Amedeo Tessitori, for all Tex, arrived today in Venice two weeks before the date of the meeting which will be at the Taliercio on Sunday 20 August, well in advance to work with trainers and coaches. The orogranata center has great enthusiasm and desire to start the season.

“It was a very long summer in which I was able to take care of some physical aspects of my body – explains Tessitori – on which I was not able to work 100% during the year. I think I did a great job in the months of June and July together with the athletic trainers and now I’m really excited for this imminent start of the season”.

A different path taken by the club which has signed young players most of whom have never played in Italy and in some cases not even in Europe.

“I am very happy with the roster that has formed the club: I think it is a team with a lot of talent, but obviously the most important thing will be to form a strong group. To demonstrate our value on the field we will have to create an important chemistry in which the individuals will enhance the overall talent of the team. It will therefore be essential to make ourselves available to the staff and to work well together and with enthusiasm. The watchword for this season must be unity, like the slogan chosen by the company for the season ticket campaign: unity makes Reyer, the perfect husband.

