Werder Bremen will face VfB Oldenburg in their second friendly today. SPOX reveals how you can follow the duel live on free TV and live stream.

Exactly one week ago, SV Werder Bremen played the first friendly of their preparatory phase for the upcoming Bundesliga season against SV Drochtersen/Assel. The North Germans, who strengthened their squad during the transfer period with Naby Keita, won 2-1 against the regional league.

This Sunday, July 16th, Werder are again in action against a regional league team. In the second test match, coach Ole Werner’s team meets VfB Oldenburg. The two teams will meet at 3 p.m. in the Hössensportzentrum in Westerwede – the city in Lower Saxony is celebrating its 900th anniversary.

© getty

Werder Bremen is playing a friendly against VfB Oldenburg.

Werder Bremen vs. VfB Oldenburg live today, broadcast: test match on free TV and live stream

You don’t want to miss Bremen’s second preparation game under any circumstances? Then you don’t have to, because the club itself offers the match live and free of charge. All you have to do is go to the Werder Bremen YouTube channel. There is already a live stream for the game there, which will go online just before kick-off.

However, Werder Bremen offers another path. The test match can also be followed on WERDER.TV. Bremen fans who, in addition to test matches, also want to attend press conferences before the competitive matches, watch the competitive matches themselves after the final whistle or want access to the video archive, need a subscription. For members, this costs just EUR 3.32 per month for a period of one year, the rest have to pay EUR 3.99 for one season, while WOW and WERDER.TV Premium cost EUR 24.99 per month.

Werder Bremen vs. VfB Oldenburg live today, broadcast: test match on free TV and live stream – most important information

Match: Werder Bremen vs. VfB OldenburgCompetition: Test matchDate: July 16, 2023Time: 3 p.m.Place: Hössensportzentrum, WesterstedeBroadcast: WERDER.TV, YouTube channel of Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen: The test matches at a glance

After the duel with Oldenburg, Bremen’s focus will shift to opponents outside of Germany. On July 22nd, Bremen will meet French first division side FC Toulouse, before going up against Ligue 1 club Racing Straßburg twice on August 5th.

DateTime/ResultTeam 1Team July 209, 20232:1Werder BremenSV Drochtersen/Assel16. July 20233:00 p.m.Werder BremenVfB Oldenburg22. July 20233.30pmWerder BremenFC Toulouse05. August 20233.30 p.m.Racing StraßburgWerder Bremen05. August 20236.30 p.m.Racing StraßburgWerder Bremen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

