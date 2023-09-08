Test match victories for Rapid, Sturm, Klagenfurt and WSG

0
Test matches from Friday
Amstetten – Rapid 1:6 (1:3)
Amstetten
Goals: Toro (38th) or Greil (3rd, 19th), Mayulu (42nd), Kühn (71st, 79th), Strunz (72nd)
Sturm Graz – Lafnitz 3:1 (2:0)
Graz
Goals: Sarkaria (5th), Wüthrich (27th), Ilic (50th) and Knollmüller (90th)
Dornbirn – WSG Tirol 1:4 (0:4)
Dornbirn
Goals: Sato (60th) and Ertlthaler (11th), Üstündag (17th), Forst (20th), Ogrinec (38th)
Austria Klagenfurt – GAK 4:2 (3:1)
Klagenfurt
Goals: Bonnah (3rd), Jaritz (37th), Arweiler (38th), Gemicibasi (82nd/penalty) and Zaizen (9th/penalty), Cheukoua (76th)
Hartberg – FAC 1:1 (0:0)
Hartberg
Goals: Heil (62nd) and Woudstra (78th)
