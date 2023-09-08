Home » Test match victories for Rapid, Sturm, Klagenfurt and WSG
Test match victories for Rapid, Sturm, Klagenfurt and WSG

Test match victories for Rapid, Sturm, Klagenfurt and WSG

Test matches from Friday

Amstetten – Rapid 1:6 (1:3)

Amstetten

Goals: Toro (38th) or Greil (3rd, 19th), Mayulu (42nd), Kühn (71st, 79th), Strunz (72nd)

Sturm Graz – Lafnitz 3:1 (2:0)

Graz

Goals: Sarkaria (5th), Wüthrich (27th), Ilic (50th) and Knollmüller (90th)

Dornbirn – WSG Tirol 1:4 (0:4)

Dornbirn

Goals: Sato (60th) and Ertlthaler (11th), Üstündag (17th), Forst (20th), Ogrinec (38th)

Austria Klagenfurt – GAK 4:2 (3:1)

Klagenfurt

Goals: Bonnah (3rd), Jaritz (37th), Arweiler (38th), Gemicibasi (82nd/penalty) and Zaizen (9th/penalty), Cheukoua (76th)

Hartberg – FAC 1:1 (0:0)

Hartberg

Goals: Heil (62nd) and Woudstra (78th)

