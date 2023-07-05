Home » Test matches: LASK wins, Rapid and WSG lose
Test matches: LASK wins, Rapid and WSG lose

LASK won 2-0 (1-0) against the German third division club TSV 1860 Munich in Windischgarsten on Tuesday and celebrated their third win in the third friendly. The goals came shortly before the end of each half, Thomas Goiginger took the lead (41st), Peter Michorl made the final score with a penalty kick (88th).

Test matches from Tuesday:

LASK – 1860 Munich 2: 0 (1: 0)

Windischgarsten, goals: Goiginger (41.), Michorl (88./penalty)

DAC 1904 (SVK) – SK Rapid Vienna 4: 2 (2: 1)

Dunajska Streda, Rapid-Tore: Kühn (40.), Druijf (64.)

WSG Tirol – FK Jablonec 1:2 (0:2)

Wattens, WSG goal: Tomic (72./penalty)

Wolfsberger AC – DSV Leoben 1: 2 (1: 1)

Tainach, WAC-Tor Rieder (19.)

FC St. Gallen – Austria Lustenau 1: 2 (1: 0)

Gossau, Lustenau goals: Fridrikas (70′, 74′)

BW Linz – First Vienna FC 0:2 (0:2)

Schladming, Tore: Bumbic (27.), Edelhofer (42.)

