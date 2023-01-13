A policy that uses the yardstick of correct gender dynamics as a vehicle for virtuous behavior for the benefit of all citizens and that sees in women, not the weak and minority part of society, but an added value in terms of wealth and progress. This is, in essence, the goal of the political school “Hot Tests”organized in Florence by the association EquAllof which Dr Costanza Hermanin, researcher at the European University of Fiesole and for years engaged in the promotion of fundamental rights and freedoms. We interviewed her.

Why did you feel the need to organize this initiative?

“Because I realized that politics is today the field in which the greatest gender disparity is found, in general in the world and more particularly in Italy. It is a fact that permeates all sides and all levels of politics. Indeed, given our prime minister, I dare say that there are also few women who make equality policies. This school is therefore aimed at both women and men to ensure that they understand the advantages of greater gender equality in politics, also from the point of view of the quality of the decisions that are taken”.

When does school start?

“Registrations are already open. You can register until the end of January. The school will be held in Florence, starting from the end of March, between 24 and 26. It will be preceded and followed by some online sessions in which we will explore a series of public policies with an eye to gender equality. For example, we will talk about feminist foreign policy”.

Or?

“Feminist foreign policy is a real thing, it exists. This is not a mere exercise in style. Indeed, states such as Sweden and France have already officially adopted it. In school we will also deal with gender budgets, which are now quite frequent public expenditure techniques also because they follow specific European directives. . In Florence we will meet with a group of about 25 people and we will meet both male and female politicians, to elaborate public policy proposals together”.

Where can you register?

“On the website www.equall.eu which is the association I chair that organizes at or on our social channels, Instagram LinkedIn etc, where you can also find all the detailed info on the programme”.

Who can participate? Who is the school recommended for?

“Everyone can participate. We address people who want to enter politics to bring about a change in the sense of gender equality and also gender sustainability. I want to say that the theme of sustainability is central, also because the political school is supported by a German foundation which is linked to the local Green movement. We think, in particular, that it is as important to address women who want to enter politics – of any age, we need all of them, even if we favor young people for obvious reasons – as it is to try to interest men who are already in politics and recognize the exclusionary mechanisms from the point of view of gender, starting from the formation of the electoral lists, to arrive at the mechanisms that preside over the progression of careers, up to the way in which professionals are selected, for example for the chairmanship of commissions, etc. . The question of gender equality in politics is much more subtle. And it also has to do with the times and spaces of politics itself. With parliamentary regulations, with electoral laws. So you can also have laws that safeguard and promote women’s quotas, but then when tested by facts, in the concreteness of the things that happen, it ends up that women are always penalized compared to the male component”.

But in Italy we now have a female prime minister. Doesn’t that contradict what you’re saying?

“No, because it is very clear in Italy that having a woman at the top of the government or of the parties does not solve the problem if there is not an underlying critical mass of women who promote equality policies. Indeed it can even represent a problem, because it risks trivializing the issue, leading to the belief that it is sufficient to have laws on ‘quotas’, which is a very wrong thing. Because parties can easily circumvent quota-based mechanisms, for example through multiple nominations in the proportional representation. Beyond the paper, therefore, beyond the few people who reach the top, there is no real awareness of gender equality, of how to really create it and how to make it work. We are at the level of pure formalisms, and there is absolutely no understanding of how truly incisive policies can be substantiated from the point of view of gender equality, also from a social and economic point of view. For example, let’s take the infamous PNRR, we know that 60% of funding is dedicated to the digital transition and energy transition, a pity that they are sectors in which men are mainly employed. While we have a problem of female employment in Italy which has worsened dramatically during and after Covid”.

Have you ever been subjected to discrimination? How much did being a woman weigh on you in these areas?

“It didn’t bother me at all until, after 15 years abroad, I returned to Italy and I started working in the political and administrative environment, especially in the Ministry of Justice. There I was literally shocked by the absence of women at the top, and above all by an exclusive environment, by differences in treatment. I must say that even when I moved into politics with Emma Bonino, who is also one of the most representative women on the national political scene who has always been at the forefront of gender equality, the share of members was less than 20% and that of managers very low. I myself, who was deputy national secretary of +Europa, am more the exception than the norm, also because, as I recalled, in the constitution of electoral lists the formal mechanisms are constantly and regularly circumvented with dexterity to favor the male gender”.