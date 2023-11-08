Teun Koopmeiners, an auction for the Dutchman could open in January

Teun Koopmeiners it is only the latest blow, in chronological order, of the Atalanta brand Percassi-Gasperini. Arriving in the summer of 2021, he has slowly become an essential piece of the Nerazzurri’s tactical board.

Atalanta secured him last summer by renewing his contract until 2027and also adjusting his salary, the Dutchman will in fact receive 2.8 million euros per season, one of the highest paid in the squad.

This move will allow the club to have more strength when in the next few weeks some top clubs come knocking to sign the blond midfielder. In fact, there are many teams that are following him, both in Italy and abroad.

For De Laurentiis it is a fixed thought

Already last summer, Napoli put the fact of wanting to bring Koopmeiners under Vesuvius at the top of their minds. Atalanta, however, did not want to deprive itself of it in the transfer session just ended, even in the face of an offer of around 47 million euros, delivered by president De Laurentiis, because, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com, the offer would have arrived later Hojlund’s transfer is too close to September 1st, the date on which the transfer market closes, and therefore president Percassi’s club would not have had time to find a suitable replacement.

But the Neapolitan management has not lost the desire to see the talented Dutchman in the blue shirt, and he will certainly return to the office in the January transfer window with an offer that will make the Nerazzurri club falter.

Newcastle need a replacement for Tonali

Last week some emissaries from Newcastle arrived in Italy to view Teun Koopmeiners, the English are looking for a midfielder, especially after the case involving Alessandro Tonali, and which will keep the Italian international out for quite some time, until August 2024.

It won’t be easy to snatch him from Atalanta given the 47 million rejected by Napoli in the summer, so an offer of between 60 and 70 million will be needed, and that’s not necessarily enough. But the Magpies will certainly not be caught unprepared if there is the possibility of bringing the former Az Alkmaar player to England.

Giuntoli dotes on him

In addition to Napoli, which among other things was the only club, according to the words of the player’s agent, to have really tried to buy the Dutchman, there would be Juventus.

Juventus sporting director Giuntoli has been following him for a long time and dotes on him, so much so that he would have wanted him with him already when he was manager of Napoli. Juventus will need at least one midfielder in January to replace Pogba and Fagioli, the most popular name is still that of Lazar Samardzic, but it doesn’t mean that the old lady won’t make an attempt for the Dutchman.

For the moment, Atalanta says they are firmly convinced of keeping the player in Bergamo for a long time, but if the right offer arrives, as already happened with Cuti Romero two years ago, sold to Tottenham for 50 million, or with Rasmus Hojlund sold last summer to Manchester United for 85 million (75 fixed part and 10 linked to bonuses), it would be more than likely that the owners will rethink it, and enter into the idea of ​​selling the player to the highest bidder.