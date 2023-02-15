Home Sports Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12: What does it mean for future of CFB? | No. 1 CFB Show
Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12: What does it mean for future of CFB? | No. 1 CFB Show

Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12: What does it mean for future of CFB? | No. 1 CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns’ officially securing an early exit from the Big 12. Then, RJ discusses what the next steps are for college football as 2023 is the last time Oklahoma and Texas play in the Big 12, the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins play in the Pac-12, and the college football playoffs have only 4 teams. RJ also reveals his checklist of all the things the Big 12 should accomplish as a conference before Texas and Oklahoma’s departure.

4 HOURS AGO・The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young・22:09

