Texas Rangers Make Offensive Lineup Change for Game 3 of World Series Against Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers make lineup change for Game 3 against Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series

The Texas Rangers will face their ninth away challenge in the 2023 postseason of the Big leagues this Monday, and in preparation for the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they have made a change in their offensive lineup. The Cuban player, José Adolis García, who has been the main reference for the Rangers in October, will now take on the role of the third man in the batting order. Meanwhile, rookie Evan Carter will be positioned in the fourth turn.

Despite the head coach of the Texas Rangers, Bruce Bochy, repeatedly stating the slim chances of moving their first batters in the order, he decided to switch things up for the third challenge of the World Series. Adolis García, who assumed the third place in the lineup twice during the MLB regular season, will now have the opportunity to prove himself in that position again, while Carter gets a chance to showcase his skills in the fourth turn.

In those two regular season games where García batted third, he unfortunately did not manage to get any hits in seven at-bats. However, in the postseason, he has only had experience as a fourth-stringer. With this lineup change, the Texas Rangers are hoping to bolster their offense and strengthen their chances for victory.

Aside from the change between Carter and Adolis García, the rest of the Texas Rangers’ lineup will remain unchanged from game 2 of the World Series. The team will face pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who they have encountered during the regular phase of the Big League. In their previous matchups, the Rangers managed to get nine hits in 19 at-bats against Pfaadt, including four home runs, a double, and seven RBIs.

Josh Jung leads the team with the wood, as the standout player hit the ball out of the park on two occasions and drove in three teammates in their previous encounter. Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim also had home runs against the Diamondbacks’ right-hander.

The Texas Rangers’ lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks is as follows:

3. José Adolis García

4. Evan Carter

5. Josh Jung

6. Leody Taveras

7. Jonah Heim

Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting and pivotal game in the World Series as the Texas Rangers try to make history against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

