Texas Team Legends Ferguson Jenkins and Adrián Beltré Unite for World Series First Pitch Ceremony

ARLINGTON – Two Texas team legends, Ferguson Jenkins and Adrián Beltré, took part in the first pitch ceremony prior to Game 2 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Both players, who have been inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame, delighted the crowd in Arlington with their participation.

During the ceremony, Beltré threw the first pitch to Jenkins, a Canadian pitcher who achieved 284 victories in his major league career, including 129 with the Rangers in the 1970s. This event was a memorable moment for fans, who may get another opportunity to see Beltré and Jenkins together again in Cooperstown, as they are expected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in about nine months.

Beltré, who enjoyed a 21-year Major League career, left an impressive legacy with his 3,166 hits, including 477 home runs, and 1,707 runs batted in. His contributions established him as one of the greatest third basemen of all time. During his tenure with the Rangers from 2011 to 2018, Beltré hit 199 home runs and won three of his five Gold Glove awards at third base. Additionally, he played a crucial role in the Rangers’ 2011 World Series run, where they reached Game 7 against the Cardinals.

In a significant milestone for Beltré, he will appear on the Baseball Writers Association of North America (BBWAA) ballot for the first time this year. The results of the ballot will be announced next January, and if successful, Beltré will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on its traditional July dates.

As for Jenkins, he already secured his place in Cooperstown, being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. Notably, Jenkins became the first Canadian to have a plaque in the esteemed museum of baseball immortals.

The first pitch ceremony with Jenkins and Beltré added an extra layer of excitement and nostalgia to the World Series atmosphere, highlighting the rich history and enduring impact of these Texas team legends.

