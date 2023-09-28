TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025

French defender Selma Bacha during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between France and Portugal, in Valenciennes, September 22, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The group TF1 announced, Thursday, September 28, that it had acquired full broadcasting rights for the next Women’s Football Euro, which will be held in Switzerland in July 2025. The agreement, concluded with UEFA, “includes linear broadcast rights [à la télé traditionnelle] and in streaming, exclusively and in full of the 31 matches » planned, specifies the channel in a press release. The men’s Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast unencrypted jointly by M6 and TF1.

“During the 2022 Women’s Euro”then co-broadcast by TF1 and Canal+, “the defeat of Les Bleues in the semi-final captivated more than 6 million viewers on TF1” in short, recalls the latter. It was thus about “the best performance” for a women’s Euro match “all channels combined”underlines the group, reaffirming “its desire to offer a free exhibition of the biggest competitions in European and international football”.

With a competition organized in Switzerland, TF1 therefore did not have the same reluctance as for the 2023 World Cup, over which the threat of a black screen weighed for a long time until France Télévisions and M6 acquired the rights. with FIFA. Many Western audiovisual broadcasters had in fact considered the price requested by the federation to broadcast this competition organized in Australia and New Zealand to be excessive, due to the very uncertain audience impact given the time difference. This did not prevent the Blue public from being there: the defeat of the French team against Australia in the quarter-final brought together 5.7 million viewers on the morning of August 12 on France 2, for almost 70% audience share.

The World with AFP

