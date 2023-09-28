Home » TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025
Sports

TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025

by admin
TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025

French defender Selma Bacha during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between France and Portugal, in Valenciennes, September 22, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The group TF1 announced, Thursday, September 28, that it had acquired full broadcasting rights for the next Women’s Football Euro, which will be held in Switzerland in July 2025. The agreement, concluded with UEFA, “includes linear broadcast rights [à la télé traditionnelle] and in streaming, exclusively and in full of the 31 matches » planned, specifies the channel in a press release. The men’s Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast unencrypted jointly by M6 and TF1.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

“During the 2022 Women’s Euro”then co-broadcast by TF1 and Canal+, “the defeat of Les Bleues in the semi-final captivated more than 6 million viewers on TF1” in short, recalls the latter. It was thus about “the best performance” for a women’s Euro match “all channels combined”underlines the group, reaffirming “its desire to offer a free exhibition of the biggest competitions in European and international football”.

With a competition organized in Switzerland, TF1 therefore did not have the same reluctance as for the 2023 World Cup, over which the threat of a black screen weighed for a long time until France Télévisions and M6 acquired the rights. with FIFA. Many Western audiovisual broadcasters had in fact considered the price requested by the federation to broadcast this competition organized in Australia and New Zealand to be excessive, due to the very uncertain audience impact given the time difference. This did not prevent the Blue public from being there: the defeat of the French team against Australia in the quarter-final brought together 5.7 million viewers on the morning of August 12 on France 2, for almost 70% audience share.

See also  Us Open, Alcaraz beats Ruud 3-1, first in the world

The World with AFP

The contributions area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this exchange space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

You may also like

Misery at Chivas: Roberto Gomez Junco defends Veljko...

The first course for sports influencer marketing is...

Ťoupalík and Zemanová started the Cyclocross Cup victoriously...

The Miami Heat Showing Serious Interest in Giannis...

Surprising Turn of Events: Li Zijia’s Visit Interrupted...

Tennis: Rodionov wins opening victory in Astana

Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes History with 70th Stolen...

Itineraries in Umbria, the Path of St. Francis’...

Chase Anderson’s Stellar Pitching and Nolan Jones’ Homer...

This basketball bores me, I find volleyball more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy