TG Sportcafe24 – October 16th edition

SportCafe24.com

Let’s start with football, where the illegal betting case continues to be discussed. According to Gazzetta dello Sport. There are currently three footballers targeted by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office: Nicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo. They are accused of betting on illegal platforms. In this case the sanction is a fine. They are joined by a long series of subjects outside the world of football. Fagioli admitted to betting on footballbut there is no evidence that he placed bets on Juventus. Tonali and Zaniolo will be heard by the Prosecutor’s Office next week. The first is ready to admit his mistake, the second has already confessed to his entourage that he had played blackjack and poker on a platform that he didn’t know was illegal, but never on football.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Surprises and Confirmations on the Pitch

Let’s move on to the qualifications for Euro 2024, where Montella’s Turkey qualified beating Latvia 4-0 with a brace from Tosun and goals from Akgun and Arthurkoglu. There Spain qualified by beating Norway 1-0 cwith the goal of the young Gavi in ​​the 49th minute. The success of the Spanish also allows the Scotland to be mathematically qualified. Poland, with Juventus players Szczesny and Milik still starting, was unable to go beyond the 1-1 draw against Moldova: Swiderski responded to Nicolaescu’s goal with an assist from Zielinski.

Rugby and Emotions: France vs South Africa, a Quarter Final to Remember

Let’s talk about rugby now, where i World Cup in France provided an exciting quarter-final between the hosts and South Africa. The French came close to achieving the feat, but were defeated 29-28 by the reigning champions, who scored the decisive drop in the 79th minute with Pollard. However, Les Bleus honored the match, scoring four tries with Dupont, Penaud, Vakatawa and Serin. In next Saturday’s semi-final, the Springboks will face England, again at the Paris-St. Denis.

Italy at Wembley: The Azzurri Facing Undefeated England

After the easy success against Malta, Italy returns to the field again for the 6th qualifying match for Euro 2024. For the occasion, the Azzurri will go to Wembley to face England, first in the group and currently unbeaten. Coach Spalletti declared that he has few doubts about the formation, confirming the 4-3-3 as the formation and the offensive trident made up of Berardi, Scamacca and Kean. In midfield Barella, Frattesi and Locatelli. In defense there will be Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Mancini and DiMarco ahead of Donnarumma.

The Future of Marc Marquez: Between Ducati and a Possible Retirement

We close with Motogp, where Alex Marquez dropped a bombshell on his brother Marc’s future. The Honda rider revealed that Marc told him that he might retire if he doesn’t enjoy riding the Gresini team’s Ducati, where he will race from next year together with Alex. Marc Marquez will leave Honda after 11 years of victories but also of injuries and frustrations. He chose Ducati to seek a new challenge and rediscover his lost motivation.

TG Sportcafe24 – October 16th edition

SportCafe24.com

Share this: Facebook

X

