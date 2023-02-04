Home Sports Thailand Open: Heather Watson beaten by Wang Xinyu in quarter-finals
Thailand Open: Heather Watson beaten by Wang Xinyu in quarter-finals

Watson reached a career-high 38 in the world rankings in 2015

Heather Watson is out of the Thailand Open after a three-set defeat by Chinese seventh seed Wang Xinyu in the quarter-finals.

The British number six was beaten 3-6 7-6 4-6 in Hua Hin.

It was the 30-year-old’s first last-eight appearance since reaching the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic in June 2021.

Despite defeat, Watson – currently 160th in WTA rankings – will return to the world’s top 150.

After an even start Wang, 21, reeled off four straight games on her way to taking the first set in 45 minutes.

There were eight breaks of serve in the second set where Watson led 4-1 at one stage before being pegged back, eventually taking it on a tie break.

The deciding set was much closer, with Wang making the decisive break in the seventh game before twice holding serve to seal the win.

