Watson reached a career-high 38 in the world rankings in 2015

Heather Watson reached her first quarter-final in 18 months with a three-set win over South Korea’s Han Na-lae at the Thailand Open.

The British number six triumphed 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting two hours 33 minutes.

Watson, 30, will face Chinese seventh seed Wang Xinyu in Hua Hin on Friday.

Victory over Han means Watson – currently 160th in WTA rankings – will return to the top 150.

She led by a set and a double break before Han fought back to force a deciding set.

Watson broke again in the third set, but threw her racquet in frustration when Han again levelled at 4-4, before wrapping up the win with a drop shot on her second match point.

Watson lost in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic in June 2021, the last time she reached at least the last eight of a WTA Tour event.