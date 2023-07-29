Home » Thalmann is the Gianluigi Buffon for young footballers
Thalmann is the Gianluigi Buffon for young footballers

Gaëlle Thalmann has shaped the Swiss national team for fifteen years and has seen how women’s football has developed. Thalmann’s career ended after the World Cup.

After the World Cup, Thalmann resigns. At the latest after the game against Norway, Swiss football knows that it will be missing.

Charlotte Tattersall / Getty

She dived, blocked and parried another shot with her leg as she fell. Goalie Gaëlle Thalmann secured a point for Switzerland in the second group game of the current World Cup against Norway. The 37-year-old was voted woman of the match. Maybe it was the penultimate game of his career.

