Thanks to a late goal, Bielefeld still hopes to stay up in the league

Arminia Bielefeld can still hope for relegation in the 2nd German Bundesliga with a goal in the seventh minute of added time.

Arminia won 2-1 (1-0) at 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday and, with 33 points, were able to reduce the gap to Nuremberg in 15th place to two points two games before the end of the season. Goalkeeper Martin Fraisl and Manuel Prietl played through at Bielefeld, Christian Gebauer came on in the 67th minute.

Braunschweig and Fürth fear for relegation

Eintracht Braunschweig has to be 14th in the table. with 36 points still worried about staying in the class. The Lower Saxony came to a 2:2 at SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Even the hosts are not yet finally secured with 38 points.

Holstein Kiel celebrated a 2-1 home win against Karlsruher SC in a duel between two teams from mid-table. Benedikt Pichler came on for Kiel in the 61st minute, Christoph Kobald played through for the losing guests.

