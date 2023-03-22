Status: 03/19/2023 10:57 p.m

Record champions Juventus Turin won the Derby d’Italia again on Sunday evening (March 19th, 2023) and further improved their chances of qualifying for the European Football Cup.

After a 1-0 (1-0) win at Inter Milan, the “Old Lady” is seventh in Serie A despite being deducted 15 points due to falsified financial reports.

Former Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgarter Filip Kostic (23rd) ensured the victory for Turin, who had already beaten Inter in the first half of the season (2-0), with a well-placed low shot. Germany international Robin Gosens was absent from Milan due to injury.

After the final whistle, some of the players were still fighting and both Paredes and D’Ambrosio were punished with a red card.

Napoli marches on, Lazio wins the derby

SSC Napoli did not show any weakness on the 27th matchday. Four days after jumping into the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0) for the second time, the leaders won 4-0 (2-0) at FC Torino and now have 71 points.

27th matchday

arrow right

New second is Lazio Rome (52) after a 1-0 (0-0) in the derby against AS Roma. Inter (50) slipped to third place. In just over two weeks, Juve and Milan meet again, on April 4th the semi-final first leg in the cup is coming up. Inter are the defending champions.