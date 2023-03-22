Home Sports Thanks to Kostic – Juventus wins the traditional duel at Inter
Sports

Thanks to Kostic – Juventus wins the traditional duel at Inter

by admin
Thanks to Kostic – Juventus wins the traditional duel at Inter

Status: 03/19/2023 10:57 p.m

Record champions Juventus Turin won the Derby d’Italia again on Sunday evening (March 19th, 2023) and further improved their chances of qualifying for the European Football Cup.

After a 1-0 (1-0) win at Inter Milan, the “Old Lady” is seventh in Serie A despite being deducted 15 points due to falsified financial reports.

Former Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgarter Filip Kostic (23rd) ensured the victory for Turin, who had already beaten Inter in the first half of the season (2-0), with a well-placed low shot. Germany international Robin Gosens was absent from Milan due to injury.

After the final whistle, some of the players were still fighting and both Paredes and D’Ambrosio were punished with a red card.

Napoli marches on, Lazio wins the derby

SSC Napoli did not show any weakness on the 27th matchday. Four days after jumping into the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0) for the second time, the leaders won 4-0 (2-0) at FC Torino and now have 71 points.

  • 27th matchday
    arrow right

New second is Lazio Rome (52) after a 1-0 (0-0) in the derby against AS Roma. Inter (50) slipped to third place. In just over two weeks, Juve and Milan meet again, on April 4th the semi-final first leg in the cup is coming up. Inter are the defending champions.

See also  Nuoro, boss of the Foggia underworld escapes from prison: it's a manhunt

You may also like

Hocke and Kunkel disappoint in the short program

World Baseball Classic final: Japan beat defending champions...

World Figure Skating Championships: Jefimowa/Blommaert started well, Hocke/Kunkel...

Los Angeles Clippers, pictures of Paul George’s injury

FA Cup quarter-finals: Manchester United celebrate – United...

ELENA NOVIKOVA, THE QUEEN OF THE FOIL AT...

Soccer player Scarlett Camberos flees from stalker

Gym Class and NBA together to add equipment...

The national football team has 2 wins and...

dr Red Bull – doping, a corpse and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy