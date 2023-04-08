Status: 08.04.2023 7:20 p.m

FC Bayern Munich beat SC Freiburg 1-0 (0-0) on the 28th matchday of the Bundesliga, taking revenge for the 2-1 defeat in the DFB Cup a few days earlier.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt scored the decisive goal on Saturday (08.04.2023) for Munich – as in the cup duel – with a powerful long-range shot (51st minute) – even though the Dutchman conceded afterwards on the sports show microphone : “I was a bit lucky there too.” After Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich also defeated the second top four in a row in the league and remains the leader with 58 points.

“I am happy”, said FCB coach Thomas Tuchel in an interview with Sportschau, “Because the result is a fair result. We missed a lot of chances to score and created a lot.”

Freiburg (47 points) remains in fourth place despite losing their third league game in a row, but could still be overtaken by RB Leipzig. “Bayern had a lot of ball possession, a lot of play. But we had more chances than on Tuesday,” said Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter to the sports show, “but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the end.” And coach Christian Streich also said in the Sportschau interview: “It wasn’t much different, just the result.”

Munich’s Gnabry as a center forward with an early chance

Bayern started with four changes in the starting lineup. Among other things, Serge Gnabry replaced the injured Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting in the center of the attack. Sadio Mané and Jamal Musiala also got a chance. It was obvious from the start that the Munich team wanted to gain possession of the ball quickly and get into the interfaces quickly. In the first quarter of an hour, Freiburg hardly had time to catch their breath.

Gnabry already had the lead upside down in the 9th minute, but SC goalkeeper Mark Flekken wiped the attempt from six meters out of the corner. Freiburg relied on switching moments again, but hardly got a chance. For a long time, a free kick from almost 30 meters by Michael Gregoritsch (16th) was the only shot on goal, but no problem for Yann Sommer.

Ritsu Doan hits the post for Freiburg

Bayern’s actions towards goal slowed down a bit in the course of the first half, but the visitors still had their chances through Mané (18′) and Leroy Sané (41′). But Freiburg almost turned the game upside down like in the cup: Gregoritsch got through on the left side of the penalty area and put the ball into the six-yard box. There Ritsu Doan squeezed past Alphonso Davies – but the ball only hit the post (44th).

The Freiburg battle of attrition continued at the beginning of the second half. With some field players in their own penalty area, the hosts tried to keep the game open. Finally, a defender cracked the bolt with a long-range shot. After a pass from Musiala, de Ligt thundered the ball from 25 meters from the left to take the lead into the right angle.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken keeps Freiburg in the game

The Breisgauer tried to fight back into the game. But Bayern had more chances. Flekken again made a strong save against a diving header from Mané (57′). Shortly thereafter, Sané shot a shot over the goal after Solo from the center line (60th).

But then the SC mobilized all their strength again and worked their way towards the goal bit by bit. Gregoritsch had the best opportunity with a direct acceptance (71st). But Bayern goalkeeper Sommer got a leg up when he fell and fended off the attempt from ten meters. In the final phase, Gnabry hit the post for Munich (90+4). Despite all the force and will, Freiburg was denied another turn like in the cup this time. “You also need the necessary luck. We didn’t have that on Tuesday, today” so prank.

But after the final whistle on the field it was still high. After a jubilant gesture by Joshua Kimmich towards the Freiburg fans, which was taken as a provocation, there was some tumult on the field, so that the announced handover of the jersey from Musiala to SC trainer Streich was almost lost.

Bayern first against City, then against Hoffenheim

Before the league continues, the German record champions are away Manchester City required in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League (Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.). “We know that it will be extremely difficult, especially in the form in which City is” Tuchel looked ahead: “We will also have to physically exert ourselves there in the fight against the ball and still have enough steam for offensive solutions.”

On the 28th matchday, FC Bayern will then host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Freiburg is challenged a day later in Bremen (3:30 p.m.).