Thanks to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Grigny wants to create “a local Olympic ecosystem”

During the annual tour of the Golden Blocks association, which aims to bring the practice of athletics to the neighborhoods, in Grigny (Essonne), on August 24, 2022. WILLIAM MINH HAO NGUYEN / PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/MAXPPP

About twenty curious CM2 students stand, kimonos on their backs and belts under their arms, in the Gérard-Philipe school in Grigny (Essonne), which hosts one of the two new municipal school dojos – rooms with tatami mats. “A judo lesson begins with a Japanese salutesays Frédéric Bouttier, sports educator and judo teacher. Now that you’ve greeted each other, you become your comrades’ security guards, because you’ve agreed to abide by the rules. » The students nod.

Once the rules have been laid down – the prohibition against hurting others with blows and words, the prohibition against hurting oneself, the importance of communication – the lesson can begin. Students warm up, crawl and mime falls. This “solidarity” dojo, open since May 22, is part of the “1,000 dojos for 2024” operation, launched by the French Judo Federation with a view to the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) in Paris 2024.

It is at the heart of the policy driven by Philippe Rio, the mayor of Grigny (French Communist Party), who wanted to make the city a “olympic city” in order to “promote sports practices by 2024 and create a local Olympic ecosystem”. “The idea is not to simply develop this or that sport, but to define a global sports program”details the chosen one.

This project took shape in April 2022 with the signing of an agreement between the city, national education and sports associations. It is based on the model of the educational city of which the city is one of the pioneers, which aims to make all the educational actors work together, to fight among other things against school dropout. “These are the same actors and the objective is the same: to bring everyone together”details Mr. Rio.

This is the interest for Mr. Bouttier, sports educator for several years: “These are young people who have been taken care of since they were little, they know us, trust us. Sport allows them to have a framework, to gain confidence, to let off steam but also to meet. »

“An Olympism that starts from our realities on the ground”

“Sport is much more than sport”notes Mr. Rio, who regrets that it is “an unthought of public policy despite its importance for the health of young people”. The Olympic city project was born from this observation, in October 2021, during the National Council of Solutions, which brought together the mayors of the suburbs. “We wondered how to bring the JOP 2024 to life in our territoriesrecalls Mr. Rio. We wanted to invent an Olympism that starts from our realities on the ground. “The prospect of the JOP 2024 was a boon since the State has put in place a certain number of financing, explains Fabrice Lebre, sports director of the city. Even if it hadn’t been for the Games, we would have put these projects in place, but the JOPs were a catalyst. »

You have 54.31% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.