That smile, Silvio Berlusconi’s secret weapon

Massimo Corcione is one of the founders of Sky Sport and even before that of TG5, of which he was deputy director from 1993 to 2004. This is how he remembers Silvio Berlusconi and those years alongside the director Enrico Mentana, “the least aligned of the coaches”
The idea (crazy, but not quite) has always been that that smile flaunted too often was his secret weapon, the unassailable tool which allowed him to win even the toughest battles, against opponents you would never have believed he and his formidable team could beat. And even if we are trying to put some order between the images of Silvio Berlusconi that crowd our mind, memory does not necessarily go to Milan of the invincibles; there was another team that the president was very proud of: it was the TG5 set up by Enrico Mentana, the least aligned of the coaches. The disputes between the two did not concern the use of a journalist or the evaluation of a piece of news, yet relations were never idyllic.
Berlusconi-Mentana and the derby atmosphere on Tg5
The meetings were limited to indispensable appointments, such as invitations for year-end greetings: owner and manager facing each other in a duel to the last word; the fastest batsman of all time (Enrico) against the strongest hitter (Silvio eternally smiling). In addition a incurable Inter fan against a Milan president in the exercise of its functions: the tone and rivalry of a football derby they helped create the right atmosphere. After all, the script was always the same, a replica of the sketches attributed to other famous couples: from the contrasts between the young manager and the Liedholm monument to the lessons with maestro Sacchi, to the discussions with Capello, to the painful dialogue with Ancelotti.
Other than Wembley: the ‘matches’ at the Palatine Center
The playing field did not resemble the monumental Wembley, but was confined within the not immense studios of the Palatine Center at the Celio. They were memorable matches especially for the incredulous spectators, who weren’t all that clueless, young journalists but with enough experience to understand the difference in roles. How many times did she happen to hear peremptory comments: “No, now she’s going to kick him out for sure.” And instead here is the ordinance smile to end those Roman afternoons with a good job that remained the most genuinely sincere and shared affirmation.
A work-based alliance
Why the work was at the basis of everything, the Milanese glue on which the Berlusconi-Mentana alliance was based. But even then the final result seemed obvious: usually these wars are won by the bosses, even when they don’t have every reason to win. It also happened when it was all over, a consummate epilogue around the story of Eluana Englaro, the Friulian girl who died after an interminable agony. It was the worst conclusion, for everyone. Without appeal.