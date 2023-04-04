On Tuesday, the executive of the European football association Uefa will decide who will be awarded the next women’s European Championship. In addition to that of Switzerland, there are three other candidacies. The answers to the most important questions.

The Swiss Ramona Bachmann (right) at the EM 2022 in England: Maybe in 2025 as a 35-year-old she will overtake her opponents in her own country. Brand Michaela / Imago

Who is applying for the 2025 Women’s European Championship?

With Ukraine withdrawing for obvious reasons, four candidatures remain: Switzerland, Poland, France and a Nordic coalition of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Uefa Executive Committee will meet in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon to vote. The 19-strong committee determines the hosts of the football tournaments. The technical reports from the Uefa administration form the basis of the decision.