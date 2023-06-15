That time Berlusconi failed in sport: the story, the big money spent and the few victories of his Polisportiva Mediolanum

Milan, Monza and beyond. There is more within the sporting parable of Silvio Berlusconi. Pages in black and white, but also a project most forgotten, an idea wrecked after just five years: that of the Mediolanum sports club (or Milan sports club). The will was precise, that of making many sports that came from one coexist within a single reality history different. All united under a coat of arms and under the person of Berlusconiwith its corporate spirit as the guiding star of reference. A novelty for the period, but certainly not in an absolute sense. Looking into the past of Italian sport, there are many sports clubs.

It is 1989. The first meetings serve to set up a different way of thinking aboutsports organization and multi-year planning, as well as finding the right people. In particular, Berlusconi needs a trusted one who holds the reins of everything, supervising the project and indicating the direction to follow. This initially takes the form of a Friulian with a strong and great character ductilitygreat footballer between the sixties and seventies with the shirts of Juventus and Milan. AND Fabio Capello. However, his experience was not long. Just two years, until 1991, just enough time to lay the first foundations. Berlusconi needs him for a much more important task, to lead Milan after the farewell of Arrigo Bags.

But besides football, what sports are we talking about? The Knight puts the sports center inside volleyrugby, hockey and baseball. Hire great samples and the results arrive, even if certainly not comparable to those of Sacchi’s Rossoneri before and Capello Then. Baseball brings two Italian Cups and one Ceb Super Cup. THE Devils Milano of ice hockey give away a Scudetto and a Alpenliga. From the Gonzaga Milano of volleyball instead they come one Cup Winners’ Cup, one Cev and two Club World Cups. There discipline which, however, gives more satisfaction is rugby, with theMilan amateurs capable of winning four league titles and one Coppa Italia. It is no coincidence that the Knight decides to keep the check until 1998, four years after the official dissolution of Sports club.

In Berlusconi’s mind there is the desire to expand the public and multiply the following fans. The plans, however, do not go exactly as he hoped. In fact, too much money is spent to achieve these results. The signing of great players obviously involves the payment of very heavy salaries and the project soon becomes economical unsustainablealso because in Berlusconi’s great sporting plan an absolutely indispensable piece is missing, the basket. After football and cycling, it is the third national sport, especially a Milano. Basketball could guarantee him a increment exponential of enthusiasts. Berlusconi tries to buy the Milanese company but it fails. And so the sports club remains an incomplete and difficult future reality. Also because, in the meantime, something else has come to occupy the thoughts of the Knight. On January 26, 1994, Berlusconi announces his “descent into the field” in view of the elections the following March. A new adventure has begun and the money intended for Sports club they must also be diverted towards politics. And so one after another the companies are quickly sold by Fininvest. For political propaganda through sport, his Milan is enough and advancing, which in the meantime continues to dominate in Italy and in Europe.