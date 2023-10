The goal fast of the hockey players of Sparta Prague lasted an entire football game (92:18). Roman Horák ended it shortly before the halfway point of Tuesday’s 8th round preliminaries against Vítkovice. In Sparta’s 3-2 victory, he had a hand in all of his team’s goals. After four games in seven days, the Praguers now have a day off until Sunday, and the 32-year-old striker admits that it was already needed.

