That's how high the ratings are

That's how high the ratings are

The women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is attracting interest despite the early start times. Also in Switzerland. First of all, the TV ratings of the national team were better.

The Swiss national players Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (right) and Viola Calligaris are happy about reaching the round of 16.

Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Football for breakfast doesn’t seem to go down too badly: an average of 351,000 spectators watched the decisive World Cup group game between the Swiss soccer team and New Zealand last Sunday at 9 a.m. At the peak, there were as many as 473,000 in German-speaking Switzerland.

