That’s what makes sprinter Jasper Philipsen so strong

Hard to beat: Jasper Philipsen could set the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France. Image: dpa

Jasper Philipsen attracted attention for a long time because of his clumsiness. At the Tour de France, he shows he’s a world-class sprinter. Now he could break a special record.

That was the fourth prank – and the fifth follows immediately? Jasper Philipsen will have to wait a few days before he can pedal at full power again and accelerate to more than 70 kilometers per hour in the final sprint, which no one else can do in the world‘s largest bicycle race.

In the coming days, the Tour de France peloton will criss-cross the Alps, a terrain that doesn’t let Philipsen’s skills shine, but which, unlike his other colleagues from the sprinter caste, he doesn’t avoid where he can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

