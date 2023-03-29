One of the players who is most taking center stage in this break for the national teams is undoubtedly the striker Mateo Retegui. Footballer born in 1999, on loan from Boca Juniorswill soon be redeemed for an amount close to 2.5 million euros effectively becoming a player of the Tigre.

Inter, how much is needed to buy Retegui

Author of two goals against England e Malta, has immediately won the hearts of many fans but, above all, has attracted the attention of several clubs. Among them is also l’Inter who had been following the player for some time. However, given the latest performances, the cost of the card has risen and, according to the latest transfer market updates, it seems about 20 million are needed to ensure the player’s performance.

Milan, new full-back from Serie A. Koompeiners changes team in Italy

National team, Conte takes Mancini's place?

Incredible news about the future of the bench Italian national team of football. According to what was reported by Republic, Roberto Mancini could greet the Azzurri to switch to the guide of Paris Saint Germain. For the Italy bench, there is the possibility of a sensational return: that of Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte left the club a few days ago Tottenham and several rumors about his future followed one another. The former Juventus and Inter coach has already led the national team to the quarter-finals at the 2016 European Championships. All in all, the Apulian coach’s experience with the blue team was positive.

Baschirotto on the market: what Lecce is asking for

Il Lecce it is one of the teams that has most surprised during the season, so much so that the Apulians have even stopped some big names in the championship such as Milan and Naples. One of the footballers who has most convinced, and who has become an idol for both the fans and the world of the web, was undoubtedly Federico Baschirotto.

The Italian centre-back stood out for his great performances both in the defensive phase and in the scoring phase where he has already scored several goals. All these great performances have led some teams to want to include the Italian centre-back in their ranks. Even the Wolfsburg has set his sights on the footballer but certainly the Lecce he doesn’t want to give it up. This is why the people of Salento will ask 10 million euros for one of their finest pieces.