That’s why ARD and ZDF do not show Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream

This Tuesday, June 20th, there will be a duel between Germany and Colombia. The international match starts in the evening at 8.45 p.m. The Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen serves as the venue for the test match.

The crisis of the DFB team is currently taking on ever greater proportions. Germany recently lost two out of three duels, and the team of national coach Hansi Flick did not get past the 3: 3 against Ukraine. After the weak performances in the past weeks and months, the DFB team is challenged against Colombia today. After the last three games without a win, will the German national team have a sense of achievement again in the evening?

The duel against Colombia will certainly not be a sure-fire success for Germany. The Colombians have a powerful squad with some stars like Luiz Diaz and Juan Cuadrado. With Rafael Borré there is also a well-known face from the Bundesliga in coach Néstor Lorenzo’s team. The Colombians could again cause some problems for the DFB team, especially defensively.

DFB team: That’s why ARD and ZDF are not showing Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream – the information at a glance

Event: Test match duel: Germany vs. Colombia Date: June 20 Kick-off: 8:45 p.m. Location: Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen Broadcast on TV: RTL Live stream broadcast: RTL + live ticker: SPOX

DFB team: That’s why ARD and ZDF are not showing Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream

ARD or ZDF will not be showing the test match between Germany and Colombia live on TV or live stream this evening, as the private broadcaster RTL holds the broadcasting rights to the game. RTL starts at 8.15 p.m. with the preliminary reports on the encounter. Florian König moderates the show, the commentator duo consists of Marco Hagemann and Steffen Freund.

In the live stream, RTL is also broadcasting the international match between Germany and Colombia live and in full today. You can find the paid live stream from the private broadcaster on RTL+. You can test a subscription to RTL+ for one month free of charge.

RTL and the two public broadcasters ARD and ZDF currently share the broadcasting rights to the friendly matches of the DFB team. The private broadcaster holds the rights to half of the international matches, all other games are shown live on ARD or ZDF on TV and live stream, such as last Friday’s friendly against Poland.

Will Hansi Flick’s team win against Colombia today?

DFB team: That’s why ARD and ZDF are not showing Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream – the expected lineups

Germany: Ter Stegen – Rüdiger, Thiaw, Ginter – Hofmann, Can, Kimmich, Gündogan, Gosens – Havertz, FüllkrugColombia: Ospina – Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Salazar – Castano Gil, Lerma – Diaz, Carrascal Guardo, Cuadrado – Borre

DFB team: That’s why ARD and ZDF do not show Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream – the live ticker from SPOX

SPOX accompanies the international match between Germany and Colombia for you tonight in a detailed live ticker. We will keep you up to date on all game events. Click here for the SPOX live ticker.

DFB team: That’s why ARD and ZDF are not showing Germany vs. Colombia live on TV and live stream – an overview of Germany’s friendlies

DateHomeResultAwayVenueStarting12. JuneGermany3:3UkraineWohninvest Weserstadion (Bremen)6 p.m.16. JunePoland1-0GermanyNational Stadium, Warsaw8.45pm20. JuneGermany-:-ColombiaVeltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen8.45 p.m