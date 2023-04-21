Home » That’s why small players are now in demand as centers
Sports

That’s why small players are now in demand as centers

by admin
That’s why small players are now in demand as centers

AOn Wednesday, FC Bayern Munich welcomed the Fraport Skyliners in the Bundesliga basketball league, who have a real “giant” in their squad in Matt Haarms. The left-hander measures 2.21 meters and is therefore the longest player on the German bel étage together with Christ Koumadje from Berlin.

Haarms is in the Hessian squad, but the Dutchman has had to take a break from the game with nine foreign players. It was no different in Munich when his team lost 89:95, and accordingly the duel with the complete counter-proposal in his position fell through.

Agile and bouncing

Shortly before the end of the change period, Bayern had signed Zylan Cheatham, a 1.97 meter tall athlete who acted as a center not only in the Bundesliga but also in the physically much stronger Euroleague.

While Haarms brings immense length, Cheatham impresses with his agility, jumping power and ability to run along with every quick attack and also to be able to complete it spectacularly. In addition, his lateral mobility allows him to defend smaller opponents after switches in defense.

While centimeters are still very important in Europe’s premier class, the trend in the Bundesliga has long since changed. Clubs with small and medium budgets cannot afford the rare top players who bring length, mobility and class to the table.

You may also like

Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first...

Lazio: Immobile surprise, he trains in a group...

HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams...

French Open 2023: Amelie Mauresmo on a ‘sad’...

Elon Musk pays him the blue check on...

Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers

England’s Leah Williamson tears ACL, will miss World...

2. Bundesliga: Hamburg city derby: fan marches reach...

Alipay launched the “Save Miles” activity on April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy