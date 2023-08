Once smiled at, then asked, now established – the SUP has made the transition from the water sports trend to popular sports. And yet the sales figures are falling.

Sportive paddling on hardboards in the Maggia Delta near Locarno.

Roman Burri

From fishermen thousands of years ago on a wattle of reeds to surf instructors standing on longboards on Waikiki Bay to keep an eye on students, man has always found uses for boards and paddles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook