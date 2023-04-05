Original title: 1/1000 precision countdown does not differ “millimeters”

The rowing venue of Sichuan Water Sports School will install the world‘s most advanced competition system

“The rowing venue has shocked us deeply! I am very much looking forward to the athletes coming here to participate in the competition. It will be a wonderful experience for them!” Recently, guests from the German delegation who came to Chengdu to participate in the spring meeting of the delegation heads of the Chengdu Universiade visited The rowing venue of the Sichuan Provincial Water Sports School is located in Xinjin District. After visiting the venue, the guests were full of praise.

What are the advanced features of the upgraded rowing venue? On April 4, the reporter visited the Sichuan Water Sports School.

Walking into the Sichuan Provincial Water Sports School from the main gate, you can see rowers training on the long channel. Under the leadership of the relevant person in charge of the school, the reporter came to the starting point of the waterway.

“The test competition will be held before the end of May. At that time, our starting point and channel will be equipped with the world‘s most advanced Albano system, channel assistance, automatic start, electronic timing and scoring and other competition systems.” The person in charge emphasized, “This set The system meets all international Class A competition requirements.”

According to reports, the same venue has different requirements for the width of the channel when rowing and kayaking are held. “There are 8 waterways for rowing, each with a width of 13.5 meters, and 9 waterways for kayaks, each with a width of 9 meters.” The person in charge said that it is the installation of the “Albano system” that can realize the and kayak free transitions.

The supporting automatic launcher equipment has passed the double certification of the International Rowing Federation and the International Canoe Federation, and is a designated product for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and World Cup. It is matched with the Albano system. The reaction time for starting is less than 0.09 seconds. The system ensures that all boats start at the same time and from the same starting line.

At the same time, the Electronic Timing and Scoring System (IMAS) has passed the multiple certifications of the International Racing Federation, the Asian Racing Federation and the Chinese Rowing Association, and is the designated product for the 4th consecutive National Games in China. The timing accuracy of the system has reached one thousandth of a second. The real-time results are automatically transmitted to the large screen of the venue, the TV broadcast screen, the official website and many other media.

In order to host the rowing events of the Universiade with high quality, the Sichuan Provincial Water Sports School has also built new venues and facilities. The reporter saw that the main body of the newly built competition center complex building is white, with some yellow dots, which is both grand and stylish, with a unique shape. From a distance, the streamlined competition center building looks like a rowing boat dormant at one end of the waterway.

Walking into the venue, the reporter found that there are strength training rooms, special infirmary, comprehensive service room, recording center, information center, release hall, etc. arranged in an orderly manner, which can provide athletes with high-quality guarantees such as competition preparation and lunch break.

Not only that, but at the end of the track, there is also a viewing platform specially used for photography. At that time, reporters from all over the world will gather here to record the wonderful moments of the Chengdu Universiade rowing competition with the camera. In addition, basketball courts, tennis courts, badminton courts and other land training venues are arranged on the west side of the road surrounding the main pool, which is convenient for all players participating in rowing competitions to carry out land physical fitness and comprehensive training. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Li Juan's interviewed unit)





