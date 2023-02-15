Home Sports The 10 best indoor climbing gyms in Italy
Sports

The 10 best indoor climbing gyms in Italy

by admin
The 10 best indoor climbing gyms in Italy

Here are the 10 best indoor climbing gyms in Italy.
Per climbing or bouldering in bad weather and cold there are those looking for walls in warm places such as in the area of ​​Cala Gonone or Cala Luna in Sardinia or in San Vito Lo Capo in Sicily, or those who turn to indoor gyms with artificial walls which allow you to improve technically, keep fit and have fun.

The 10 best indoor climbing gyms in Italy

In addition to climbing gyms, the climbing walls with artificial resin grips (for the hands) and supports (for the feet) are now also found in normal fitness centres: the important thing is that the walls are placed in safety through a series of nails, carabiners and mountain ropes to which tie the harness worn by the climber, that there is not a generic personal trainer of the gym underneath to provide assistance but a specialized instructor or a mountain guide and in the case of bouldering (climbing a boulder without a harness), that some safety mattresses be placed under the wall to cushion any falls from heights which in any case do not exceed three to four metres.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Gazzetta, one hundred thousand digital subscriptions. G +, G All, Fantasy Championship

You may also like

Giorgio Rocca is once again testimonial of Atomic...

Give the Ball to Bobby #17

Final8 2023 | EA7 Olimpia Milan-Germani Brescia

Salernitana, Nicola at great risk for a new...

Predictive survey “The Future of Sponsorship”: in 2022...

Metro, bus and ATM timetables

Naples, Kvaratskhelia: ‘Never in Italy with another team’

Football: Salernitana, Paulo Sousa has arrived in Salerno...

«The earthquake changed my life»- breaking latest news

Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy