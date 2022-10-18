Sales figures in hand, the so-called “road enduro” or “crossover” are currently the most successful bikes in the Italian market. Manufacturers offer many types and displacements, even at significantly different prices, with front rims from 17 “up to 21”, weakened or not, offering such a variety of choices that it allows each enthusiast to find the one that best suits his needs. and capacity. The people of Italian motorcyclists have therefore already expressed their appreciation for these vehicles with a “total” nature, capable of facing long journeys, on the road and beyond, in the name of maximum comfort, but there are some that have received more feedback. compared to others. Waiting to see the news that will be launched at the next Eicma show in Milan, scheduled this year from 10 to 13 November, here are the 10 most popular road enduros of the moment, passing from maxi to small, from premium multi-accessorized to those with much lower prices. They are: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Benelli Trk 502, Moto Morini X-Cape, Honda CB500X, Yamaha Tracer 7, Yamaha Tracer 9, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Bmw R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.