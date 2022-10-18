Home Sports The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data and prices
Sports

The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data and prices

by admin
The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data and prices

Sales figures in hand, the so-called “road enduro” or “crossover” are currently the most successful bikes in the Italian market. Manufacturers offer many types and displacements, even at significantly different prices, with front rims from 17 “up to 21”, weakened or not, offering such a variety of choices that it allows each enthusiast to find the one that best suits his needs. and capacity. The people of Italian motorcyclists have therefore already expressed their appreciation for these vehicles with a “total” nature, capable of facing long journeys, on the road and beyond, in the name of maximum comfort, but there are some that have received more feedback. compared to others. Waiting to see the news that will be launched at the next Eicma show in Milan, scheduled this year from 10 to 13 November, here are the 10 most popular road enduros of the moment, passing from maxi to small, from premium multi-accessorized to those with much lower prices. They are: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Benelli Trk 502, Moto Morini X-Cape, Honda CB500X, Yamaha Tracer 7, Yamaha Tracer 9, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Bmw R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.

See also  Udinese, unknowns not only from the market. Deulofeu: "I just hope I'm well"

You may also like

The APU can count on 37 points from...

The core of Jilin’s backcourt took the initiative...

De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro...

In the last round of the group stage,...

The Casteggio trembles, then makes 4 to the...

Alto Canavese overcomes all difficulties and eventually moves...

Serie A-Abraham made a point Pellegrini shot to...

Gesteco puts on its helmet: the iron cycle...

Inter for sale? Zhang is looking for partners,...

Accademia Pavese, the ascent continues The trio al...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy