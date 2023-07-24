Keeping fit by the sea by doing sports is a good way to spend your holidays. Of course, some precautions are needed, for example to avoid sunstroke or more or less serious burns, but a beach and the sea in front of it can be the ideal environment for practicing some physical activity with some additional benefits: if in fact it is scientifically proven that sea water is really good for your health and being close to water improves your mood and makes you happier, maybe you don’t even need a scientific demonstration of the fact that we really need a beach holiday, right?

The 10 best sports to keep fit by the sea

So choose from the most beautiful beaches in Italy where you can go and practice one of these 9 sports to keep fit by the sea and set off. Knowing that in our ranking, “energy expenditure” was calculated in METs, or Metabolic Equivalents, i.e. the amount of oxygen needed by the body for one minute at rest (3.5 ml of O2, per kg of body weight, for 1 minute). As an equivalent unit of measurement of human energy expenditure, it is also used to indicate the metabolic cost of physical activity.

I swim

The simplest, the most refreshing, the most immediate: just dive into the water and start with the strokes, but after many months in the city it is also good to consider that swimming in the pool and the sea are really two completely different things that require different approaches and techniques.

MET = 9.8

Yoga

Yes, now yoga is also very popular on the beach, with many bathing establishments organizing real classes but also individual enthusiasts who dedicate themselves to asanas between the sand and the waves. And they’re not wrong: doing yoga by the sea has a lot of additional benefits in addition to those already known.

Kayak

A kayak, the waves and the silence of the sea, at least when you move away from the coast a little: the kayak is a fantastic way to explore the coast, do some physical activity, immerse yourself in nature and enjoy the sense of freedom that all this entails. But even in this case paddling in closed waters or at the sea is not exactly the same thing.

MET = 12.5

Sail boat

Travel, vacation, sport, discovery: sailing is all this and much more, and above all it is a way of discovering and getting to know the sea which is increasingly popular and within everyone’s reach.

MET = 3.0

Corsa

A great classic: running or walking on the beach thinking of doing an excellent aerobic activity. But for those arriving after many months of running or walking in shoes, or even worse for those who are really fasting on cardio training, using sand as a substrate is not exactly a walk in the park: it certainly has its benefits, but also some risks.

MET = 9.8

Beach tennis

In the “Romagna” version of rackets, in the more competitive version of beach tennis, but also in all the other beach variations, playing tennis on the sand is a tough, training and fun sport.

MET = 7.0

Cycling

No, not the road bike on the coast road, just the bike on the beach. We’re talking about fat bikes, bikes with wheels that are more than fat, created specifically for pedaling on desert sand (even before snow, which is why they have recently come back into vogue). In Italy, however, it is not said that it is always possible to do it: it is certainly more stressful than fun to do it during the day, from one bathing establishment to another, and so on crowded beaches. But in the early morning or in the evening at dusk, on some free beach, letting off steam on a fat bike is undoubtedly great fun.

SUP

The new sport of the summer, or surfing with a paddle, which can be done to ride the waves, where there are, or for pleasure, to go to the discovery of coves and coves near the beaches.

MET = 4.0

Beach volley

The beach sport par excellence, to be played 2 against 2 according to international rules, or 3, 4 or 6, according to the different interpretations. Strength, endurance, acrobatic skills are the skills required to win a set.

MET = 8.0

Frisbees and marbles

It’s not that they are real sports, more like hobbies, but they are very fun and can also be done with children.

