There are many birds that sing very well, but there are some species that stand out for their singing prowess. From the nightingale to the canary, the birds with the most beautiful song they are at risk of extinction for climate change, habitat destruction, changes in agricultural practices.

Here are the birds that sing best in nature and what are the characteristics of their song.

The 10 birds with the most beautiful song that we risk never hearing again

Of course, the beauty of a bird’s song also depends on one’s personal preferences. But there are some birds that have really strong singing skills, capable of striking anyone. They are species that risk disappearing with their song, preserving them is a dutiful gesture.

Nightingale

Considered by many to be the best singer among birds, the nightingale is known for its complex and varied melody.

Merlo

The male blackbird is known for its loud, melodious song, often heard at dawn and dusk.

Robin

The robin is known for its distinctive, melodious song, which can often be heard in parks and gardens.

Goldfinch

The goldfinch is known for its pleasant, cheerful song, often featuring a series of trills and warbles.

Canary

The canary has been selected for its melodious and continuous song, and is often used for companionship purposes.

I will pass

The sparrow is also one of the most common birds in cities, even if it is threatened by pollution and habitat destruction. Only the male specimen sings, with a whistle that has become one of the best known and loved.

Cockatoo

The yellow-tailed black cockatoo that lives in Australia is famous for its warbles. It has a splendid plumage thanks to the contrasting colors and in addition to the strident song, it raises the alarm to its fellows when there is the risk of an attack.

Cool

This bird that lives in the Pacific islands between Asia and Oceania is a large songwriter, with a wide range of whistle. Those with the loudest voices are the males.

Thrush

The thrush lives between Africa and Europe but is at risk of extinction due to changes in agricultural activities. It has a beautiful song with different high-pitched sounds, which it also uses to sound the alarm. He is able to sing in repeating sequences.

