The 10 minute workout to do in the morning to keep fit

During (or after) the holidays you have desire to keep fit, and among the many options there is also that of a 10-minute workout to do in the morning when you wake up. Because the days have already begun to speed up quickly, because during the lunch break you can never carve out the time to go to the gym or go for a run, because in the evening when you go home you are too tired to even be able to think about change and do something.

The good news then is that 10′ a day of bodyweight exercises may be enoughto be done outdoors if there is a way or at home before taking a shower and breakfast and running to work, to keep the good resolutions made in the summer.

10 minute workout to do in the morning upon waking up

The 10-minute workout to do in the morning when you wake up obviously can’t be the only fitness routine to consider in your life. But if you have time on the weekend to go running or cycling, or if you are passionate about excursions and dedicate yourself to a nice walk, this can be a great strength workout that tones your musclesimproves posture, and prevents musculoskeletal imbalances by protecting against injuries or overload discomfort. occasionally, bodyweight exercises are the real icing on the cake of our commitment to stay healthy, active and fit. With the advantage of stealing little time from our days and being mainly comfortable.

This short workout to do in the morning when you wake up, before breakfast-shower-work, essentially imitates many functional movements, also proposing explosive plyometric exercises which improve muscle elasticity, strength, power and endurance. Just do this circuit 3 times a week every other day, alternating 40″ of reps and 20″ of recovery and then moving on to the next exercise. With only one important indication of method: the most effective way is to perform the greatest number of repetitions without however losing the correctness of the execution.

1. Squat Jump

The 10-minute workout to do in the morning starts with the squat jump. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands behind your head. From here, squat down until your thighs are roughly parallel to the ground, keeping your chest up and your back neutral. Forcefully straighten your knees, hips and ankles to jump as high as possible. Land softly on the ground and immediately lower yourself back down before re-emerging.

2. Triangle push-up

Get on the ground in the plank position. Place your hands in line with your shoulders and under the center of your chest, with your thumbs and forefingers touching to form a triangle. The body must form a straight line from head to heel. From here, slowly bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest is a few inches off the ground. Pause and then push with your arms to return to the start.

3. Bicycle crunches

Lying on the ground, with your hands raised by the sides of your head, lift your legs bent at the knees so that your shins are parallel to the ground. Maintaining contact between the back and the ground throughout the exercise, lift the right shoulder blade and bring the right elbow to touch the left knee while extending the right leg until it touches the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat by switching arms and legs.

4. Lunge forward

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and hands clasped in front of chest for balance. From here, take a large step forward with one leg, bending the knees and lowering the hips until both legs form a 90-degree angle. Push off with the forefoot to reverse the motion and return to the start. Repeat on the opposite side.

5. Straight leg lift crunch

Lie on your back with your legs together and place your hands under your butt for balance. From here, keeping your legs together and as straight as possible, pull through your abs to slowly lift your legs until they are perpendicular to the ground.

6. Side lunges

Stand with feet hip-width apart and hands clasped in front of chest for balance. From here, step your right leg out to the side, bending the knee and hip until the thigh of your right leg is parallel to the ground, with the knee directly above your ankles. The left leg must be completely straight. Then push off with your right foot to return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

7. Plank laterale

Lie on the floor on your side, with your forearm extended perpendicular under your shoulder, hip resting on the ground, and foot on top overlapping the other. From here, support your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Hold the position for the prescribed time. Perform first on one side and then on the other.

8. Mountain climber

Get down on the floor in a high plank position with your hands placed directly under your shoulders. The body must form a straight line from head to heel. From here, with your toes anchored to the ground and supporting your core for balance, bring one knee to your chest. Extend the leg to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

9. Reverse plank

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, arms resting at your sides. Press your shoulder blades into the floor, squeeze your glutes and push through your heels to lift your hips until they form a straight line between your back and knees. Hold the position as much as possible or until the 40 seconds are up.

10. Push-Ups with wide hands

Get on the ground in a high plank position. Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and in line with your shoulders. The body must form a straight line from head to heel. Slowly bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest is a few inches off the ground. Pause, then reverse the movement to return to the start.

