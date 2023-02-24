Not only in the mountains, not only in tourist places, but also in cities, in the 4 corners of the world: cable cars, gondola lifts, skyways, gondolas and any other cable transport system have become over time not only useful means of transport for overcoming height differences important in a short time, but also tourist attractions or experiences to do, at least once in a lifetime. So here are 9 of the most beautiful cable cars in the world.

The 10 most beautiful cable cars in the world

1. Skyway Mont Blanc, Italy

We can only start with the most beautiful and innovative cable car in Italy, which travels along the walls of the Mont Blanc and arrives to the 3,466 meters of Punta Helbronner. it can be reached in two sections, often in difficult weather conditions, but safe in a protective and hyper-panoramic circular cabin. From the summit terrace you can admire the Dente del Gigante, the Grandes Jorasse, the Aguille Noire and the other rock formations of the mountain. The plant also includes a restaurant, a cinema, a conference room and shops. Skyway it’s a real experience.

2. Vanoise Express, France

In the Savoy region, through the funivia Vanoise Express, getting from one ski resort to the next is a blast. This gondola lift consisting of two double-decker cabins capable of carrying up to 200 people running on double carrying ropes without any line support connects Les Arcs to Peisey-Vallandry and La Plagne, giving rise to the Paradiski ski area which is spread over 425 kilometers of trails.

3. Skyline Gondola, New Zealand

Built in 1967, the “Skyline Gondola” continues to amaze its tourists by giving them a trip to about 450 meters high where they can admire the extraordinary panorama of the Queenstown region and Lake Wakatipu. In one of the most fascinating places in New Zealand, climbing aboard this cable car you can see the many places where the famous film saga “The Lord of the Rings” was filmed.

4. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Sud Africa

If you decide to visit Cape Town, you cannot miss the opportunity to reach Table Mountain, a flat mountain that dominates the buildings of the South African metropolis. To enjoy the incredible panorama, we suggest you take the cable car Table Mountain Aerial Cableway which during a pleasant five-minute journey will offer you a scenery of a spectacular and wild nature.

5. Genting Skyway, Malaysia

The Genting Skyway (opening photo above) is the flagship of Southeast Asian technology for traveling suspended through incredible scenery. It is one of the most impressive gondola lifts on the continent if not the fastest in the world connecting the city of Gohtong Jaya with the Resorts World Genting at a speed of about twenty kilometers per hour.

6. Teleférico Mukumbari, Venezuela

Il Mukumbari Cable Car is a cable car located in Plaza las Heroinas in Merida, Venezuela and is considered the highest in the world starting from an altitude of 1,640 meters and ending at 4,765 at the foot of the peak of Pico Espejo. The 60-person cabins offer seating for 40 people, providing spectacular views of the towering Andes Mountains.

7. Emirates Air Line, Inghilterra

Financed by the Emirates airline, the «Emirates Air Line» represents the first urban gondola lift in the UK. Designed for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the line connects Greenwich Peninsula and Royal Docks stations, allowing tourists and Londoners alike to admire a maximum height from the Thames of 90 meters the stupendous panorama of the City. The ticket costs around 6 euros.

8. Sugarloaf Mountain Aerial Tram, Brasile

If you want to visit the beautiful Rio de Janeiro from a completely different perspective, you can take a note ticket Sugarloaf Mountain Aerial Tram which will allow you to admire the enchanting Brazilian city for about twenty minutes, offering you a truly suggestive panorama. The famous cable car connects the Brazilian metropolis to the top of the 396-metre Sugar Loaf, Rio’s famous hill located on a small peninsula that extends into Guanabara Bay.

9. Yellow Mountains Ropeway, China

Inserted in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the mountains Huangshan they are one of the most striking mountain ranges in the entire Asian continent. Located in Anhui province in eastern China, the area is famous for its scenic beauty which can be visited via the three cable cars Yungu, Yuping and Taiping.

10. My Cable Car, Bolivia

To avoid the traffic of the classic large South American city, commuters working in La Paz, considered the highest capital in the world with its 3,600 meters above sea level, take the cable car daily that connects the center to the city of El Alto at 4,080 meters of altitude. Opened in 2014, the my cable car it is one of the very first examples of urban air transport, which with its 3 lines covers 10 kilometers connecting the lower and upper parts of the city.

