The 10 poorest attackers in Inter’s recent history

Inter has seen numerous talented players pass through its ranks over the years, especially in the billionaire era of the ‘good’ Massimo Moratti. But as in any great team, not all the players purchased have left a positive mark. There were players who, despite great expectations, failed to shine as hoped, but nevertheless remained in the hearts of Inter fans and Italian football nerds for their unforgettable performances.

In this article, artificial intelligence helped us compile the top 10 attackers (bins) who, for various reasons, did not experience the happiest period of their careers with the Nerazzurri shirt.

El Tucu Correa

Correa’s experience at Inter was disappointing because he failed to live up to the expectations he had raised with his brilliant previous career. Correa arrived at Inter in the summer of 2021, after playing well with Lazio, where he scored 30 goals in 117 games and won an Italian Cup. Inter had purchased him to replace Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Chelsea, and to strengthen the attacking department of the Italian champions. Correa had signed a contract until 2025 with Inter and wore the number 20 shirt.

However, Correa was unable to establish himself as a starter at Inter, where he found strong competition from Lautaro Martínez, Edin Džeko and Alexis Sánchez. His performance was mixed, ehscored just 6 goals in 36 games in Serie A, including two in his second appearance against Verona. In the Champions League he scored only one goal in 7 games, against Shakhtar Donetsk. Correa did not show the same understanding and effectiveness that he had with Ciro Immobile at Lazio and did not convince the coach Simone Inzaghi, who had strongly wanted him. Correa also suffered from some physical problems which caused him to miss some important matches.

In the summer of 2022, after just one season at Inter, Correa was loaned with obligation to buy to Olympique Marseille, where he reunited with Jorge Sampaoli, his former coach at Sampdoria and Sevilla. Correa left Inter without having won any trophies and without having left a mark on the club’s history. His experience at Inter was defined by some media as “insignificant” and as one of the biggest disappointments in the Italian transfer market.

David Suazo

David Suazo was bought by Inter in 2007 for 14 million euros, after scoring 94 goals in 8 seasons with Cagliari. However, with Inter he was unable to find space and continuity, only scoring 8 goals in 40 games in two seasons. Suazo arrived at Inter as one of the most prolific strikers in Serie A, but had to compete with other top-level attackers, such as Zlatan Ibrahimović, Julio Cruz, Hernán Crespo and Adriano. Furthermore, Suazo suffered some injuries that limited his performance and confidence. In his first season at Inter, Suazo scored 5 goals in 17 league games, contributing to the Scudetto victory. In his second season, Suazo scored just 3 goals in 23 games in all competitions, often being relegated to the bench or out of the squad.

Sixto Peralta

In 2000 (the year of the earthquake caused by Lippi) he was purchased by Inter for 3.5 million euros, but was not successful in Italy. With the Nerazzurri shirt he played only three official matches, scoring no goals. In 2001 he was loaned to Torino, where he contributed to their promotion to Serie A with one goal in four games.

“Inter want you, they told me and I didn’t think about it: ‘Zanetti, Recoba, Córdoba, Zamorano are waiting for you. And Ronaldo…’ They convinced me straight away and I packed my bags. When I arrived I knew very well that I wouldn’t have much space. I met Lippi, then Tardelli took over the team.” declared the Argentine missed talent.

Jonathan Biabiany

Jonathan Biabiany was purchased by Inter in 2015 for 6 million euros, after having already played for the Nerazzurri in the 2009/10 season. With Inter he never managed to establish himself as a starter, showing technical and tactical limitations. In two seasons he scored just one goal in 28 games, before being sold to Parma. Biabiany arrived at Inter as one of the promises of French football, having scored 11 goals in 80 games for Parma¡. However, with Inter he faced strong competition from other wingers, such as Ivan Perišić, Antonio Candreva and Rodrigo Palacio. Furthermore, Biabiany suffered some physical and personal problems that affected his performance and confidence. In his first season at Inter, Biabiany scored his only league goal against Frosinone, contributing to a 4–0 victory. In his second season, Biabiany did not score any goals and played only six matches in all competitions. In 2017, Biabiany was sold to Parma on loan with the right to buy, where he reunited with his former coach Roberto Donadoni. With Parma he managed to return to playing continuously and scored two goals in 25 games, contributing to their promotion to Serie A.

Isaac Belfodil

Ishak Belfodil was bought by Inter in 2013 for 8.5 million euros, after scoring 8 goals in 33 games for Parma. With Inter he was unable to find space and confidence, scoring just one goal in 19 games, of which only 4 as starters. Belfodil arrived at Inter as one of the bets of the summer transfer market, but had to face competition from other attackers, such as Rodrigo Palacio, Mauro Icardi and Diego Milito. Furthermore, Belfodil did not adapt to Inter’s game, based on ball possession and building from the bottom, which did not enhance his characteristics as a physical and rapid player. In his only season at Inter, Belfodil scored his only league goal against Catania, contributing to a 3–1 victory. He was then loaned to Livorno and Parma, before being finally sold to Baniyas.

Gabriel Barbosa

Gabriel Barbosa was bought by Inter in 2016 for 29.5 million euros, after scoring 56 goals in 153 games for Santos. With Inter he failed to demonstrate his talent by scoring only one goal in 10 games, of which only one was a starter. He was then loaned to Benfica and Santos, before being sold to Flamengo. Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol, arrived at Inter as one of the promises of Brazilian football, having won the Olympic gold medal with his national team in the same year. In his only season at Inter, Gabriel Barbosa scored his only league goal against Bologna, contributing to a 1-0 victory.

In January 2017, Gabriel Barbosa was loaned to Benfica, where he scored just one goal in five games. In January 2018, Gabriel Barbosa returned to Brazil to play for Santos on loan from Inter. With Santos he regained his form and confidence, scoring 27 goals in 53 games. In January 2019, Gabriel Barbosa was loaned to Flamengo, where he had an extraordinary season: he was top scorer and champion of the Brasileirão with 25 goals, and top scorer and champion of the Copa Libertadores with 9 goals, including two decisive ones in the final against River Plate. In January 2020, Gabriel Barbosa was permanently purchased by Flamengo for 17 million euros. With Inter he failed to express his potential and personality, disappointing the expectations of the fans and managers.

Ricardo Quaresma

Quaresma was bought by Inter in 2008 for 18.6 million euros plus Pepe, after scoring 24 goals in 114 games for Porto. With Inter he was unable to express his potential, showing little personality and little understanding with his teammates. In two seasons he scored just one goal in 32 games, before being loaned to Chelsea and Besiktas. Quaresma arrived at Inter as one of the best wingers in Europe, having won three Portuguese championships, a Portuguese Cup, a Portuguese Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup with Porto.

In his first season at Inter, Quaresma scored his only league goal against Catania, contributing to a 2–1 victory. In his second season, Quaresma did not score any goals and played only four matches in all competitions. In January 2009, Quaresma was loaned to Chelsea, where he scored no goals in five games. In January 2010, Quaresma was loaned to Besiktas, where he scored four goals in 26 games.

Sebastian Rambert

Sebastián Rambert arrived at Inter in 1995 as one of the talents of Argentine football, having scored 14 goals in 52 games for Independiente. With Inter he was unable to play a single championship match, making only two appearances in the Italian Cup and one in the UEFA Cup. He was then loaned to Real Zaragoza, where he scored 5 goals in 20 games. Rambert was bought by Inter for 4.2 billion lire, together with his teammate Javier Zanetti. In his only season at Inter, Rambert scored his only goal in the Italian Cup against Fiorenzuola, contributing to the 3-0 victory. In the winter transfer window of the 1995-96 season, Rambert was loaned to Real Zaragoza, a Spanish Primera División team. With Real Zaragoza he regained his form and confidence, scoring 5 goals in 20 games, including one in the 4-0 win against Barcelona. After the season, he returned to Argentina and played with Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Hakan Sukur

Hakan Şükür was bought by Inter in January 2000 for 17.5 million euros, after scoring 140 goals in 216 games for Galatasaray. With Inter he failed to adapt to Italian football, only scoring 4 goals in 25 games, of which only 9 as a starter. Şükür arrived at Inter as one of the best strikers in the world. However, with Inter he faced strong competition from other attackers, such as Ronaldo, Christian Vieri and Álvaro Recoba.

In his only season at Inter, Şükür scored his first league goal against Bari, contributing to the 3–0 victory. His second goal was decisive for the 1-0 victory against Milan in the Madonnina derby. He scored the other two goals in the Italian Cup against Bologna and Cagliari. In January 2002, Şükür was sold to Parma for 3 million euros, where he scored 3 goals in 15 games.

Il ‘Re’ Darko Pancev

Darko Pancev was a great striker who won the European Cup with Red Star Belgrade in 1991, scoring the decisive penalty in the final against Marseille. In the same year, he also won the European Ballon d’Or with 34 league goals. He was considered one of the best players in the world and had many offers from big European clubs, such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, he chose to move to Inter, where he hoped to repeat his exploits. Unfortunately, his experience in Italy was disappointing and troubled. He had difficulty adapting to Italian football, which is more tactical and defensive than Yugoslavian football. He also suffered from various physical problems that prevented him from expressing himself at his best. In three seasons at Inter, he scored only 7 goals in 32 Serie A games, a very low average for a striker like him.

In 1994 he was sent on loan to Leipzig, a German second division team, where he scored only 2 goals in 10 games. In 1995 he returned to Inter for one final season, where he scored another 4 goals in 13 games. At the end of the year, he left Inter to join Fortuna Düsseldorf, a German third division team. His career ended in 1997 at Sion, a Swiss team. Darko Pancev has admitted in several interviews that he was wrong to choose Inter and that he ruined his career with that decision. He said he preferred Inter because it was a prestigious team and because he was fascinated by the city of Milan. He also said that he had a good relationship with the Inter fans and teammates, but that he never found the trust and continuity necessary to demonstrate his worth. He expressed his regret for not accepting offers from other clubs more suited to his playing style and personality.

