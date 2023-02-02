Station wagons are among the most relevant automotive objects of the last 50 years. Their diffusion has allowed the development of leisure travel, making it accessible to families (precisely) with the need for space on board and load capacity. The SUV phenomenon has compromised their popularity but their presence remains stable within the manufacturers’ offer because they are still capable of interpreting the versatile spirit for which they were conceived. Here are the ten family members under 40,000 euros available. Many of them have emissions values ​​between 61 and 135 g/km and access the incentive (paid only with the simultaneous scrapping of a car with emissions between Euro 0 and Euro 4) of two thousand euros from the Government. These are the models: Citroën C5 X, Fiat Tipo Station Wagon, Hyundai i30 Wagon, Kia Ceed, Opel Astra Sports Tourer, Kia Ceed Sportswagon, Peugeot 308 SW, Seat Leon Sportstourer, Skoda Octavia Wagon, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Golf Variant.