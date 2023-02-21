Home Sports The 10 weirdest marathons in the world
Sports

The 10 weirdest marathons in the world

by admin
The 10 weirdest marathons in the world

The most coveted marathon? Certainly the Olympic one. The oldest? That of Boston, one of the five ‘Majors’, run since 1897 on Patriots’ Day, the third Monday in April. Last one of the year? That of San Silvestro, traditionally scheduled near Bologna. There marathon has always been the challenge of every runner, but there are some that, in addition to the hardness of the 42km, have one more goal, that of strangeness. Here they are then the most particular marathons of the international calendar.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Jannik Sinner beats Stan Wawrinka to advance to Rotterdam semis

You may also like

Baldanzi has blossomed — Sportellate.it

Blues: Mohamed Haouas on pole to start against...

Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich to replace injured Lance...

Obradoiro: signed Will Magnay – Sportando

Dani Alves: Brazilian kept in jail over sexual...

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for the...

Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at...

«Who knows under the influence of which drugs...

Patrick Beverley: It was Bulls or Warriors. Est...

Rome, Dybala improves: Wednesday’s training was decisive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy