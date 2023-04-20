The 10th Hunan Traditional Minority Sports Games Opens- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Gather together in the Yao capital of Shenzhou to share the national grand event

The opening of the 10th Hunan Traditional Minority Sports Games Sui Zhongzhong and Li Jianzhong attended the opening ceremony

Changsha Evening News, April 19th (all-media reporter Li Tieqiao, correspondent Wang Shuya) On the morning of the 19th, the opening ceremony of the 10th Hunan Provincial Minority Traditional Sports Games (Phase 2) was held in Jianghua, Yongzhou City, which has the reputation of “Shenzhou Yaodu”. held in Yao Autonomous County. Sui Zhongzhong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of the sports meeting. Vice Governor Li Jianzhong attended the opening ceremony and delivered an opening speech. Gao Wenqi, vice mayor of Changsha, attended the opening ceremony.

According to reports, this year’s ethnic minority traditional sports meeting is sponsored by the Provincial Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee, the Provincial Sports Bureau, and the People’s Government of Yongzhou City, and undertaken by the People’s Government of Jianghua Yao Autonomous County. The current sports meeting is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A is composed of delegations from 17 counties (cities, districts) including 7 ethnic autonomous counties, 8 cities and counties under the jurisdiction of Xiangxi Prefecture, Yongding District and Sangzhi County of Zhangjiajie City; Group B is composed of 14 city and state delegations.

At the opening ceremony, each delegation stopped for 60 seconds after entering the arena, and each performed a national, sports and ornamental performance. Then a large-scale cultural and sports performance was held. The performance is divided into 4 chapters, including “Yaodu’s fusion of guests from all directions”, “Ethnic integration of a family”, “Competitive integration of spirit and spirit”, “Family and country integration and prosperity and dream of the world“. It shows the achievements of our province’s national unity and progress and the development of minority traditional sports.

The Changsha delegation will participate in the second stage of the games, including swing, skateboard racing, high feet, and national aerobics competitions and performances. All competitions of this sports meeting will end on April 23.

Source: Changsha Evening News