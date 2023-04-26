The 10th National Games of Jiaxing opens in our city in June



Hosted by a county-level city for the first time



Yesterday morning, the press conference of the 10th Jiaxing Games was held in Pinghu. Vice Mayor Song Yiling attended the meeting.

The 10th Municipal Games is the sports event with the highest specification, the largest scale and the widest influence in Jiaxing held every four years. This year’s sports meeting has innovated the competition mode, and it will be hosted by a county-level city for the first time. The competition time will be from May to September 2023. The opening ceremony will be held at the Pinghu Sports Center Stadium on June 2, 2023, with a scale of about 5,000 people; The closing ceremony is planned to be held at the Pinghu Sports Center Gymnasium in September 2023, with a scale of about 1,500 people.

There will be more than 13,000 athletes and referees from the whole city in this Jiaxing Games. In terms of group setting, it is divided into youth department and adult department. In terms of project setting, there are a total of 28 competitions, of which 21 are track and field, swimming, and kayaking for the youth division; 7 are for the adult division such as football, basketball, and air volleyball. A total of more than 4,000 medals will be produced at the sports meeting, which fully reflects the spirit of the people of the city to forge ahead and be healthy.

This year’s Jiaxing City Games set up awards for “Sportsmanship”, “Excellent Coaches” and “Excellent Seedlings”. The top eight in each individual competition of the youth department, and the top six in groups; the top six in each individual competition of the adult department. All selections will be based on the principles of “openness, fairness and impartiality” and will be implemented in accordance with selection methods and competition rules.