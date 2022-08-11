In the track and field events of the 17th National Games of the Province, 115 gold medals were won, and the Xi’an team won nearly half of them.

Yulin News from Western Net (reporter Xiao Yangyi, Song Yang, Li Ming from the special reporting team of the 17th National Games of the Province) On the afternoon of August 10, the track and field competition of the youth group of the 17th National Games of the Province ended successfully. A total of 115 gold medals were awarded in the competition, of which the Xi’an team Won 53 gold medals.

In the track and field events of the 17th National Games of the Province, 115 gold medals were won, and the Xi’an team won nearly half of them.

The reporter learned from the press conference of the provincial 17th National Games youth group track and field competition held in the afternoon that the project consists of 115 events, with 806 athletes and 163 staff members. The competition lasts for three days, with 30 events. The competition items are divided into three groups according to the age of the athletes: Group A (17-18 years old), Group B (15-16 years old), Group C (13-14 years old), and a total of 115 gold medals will be decided.

In the track and field events of the 17th National Games of the Province, 115 gold medals were won, and the Xi’an team won nearly half of them.

It is understood that the Xi’an team won 53, Yulin 33, Hanzhong 21, Xianyang 13, Baoji 11, Ankang 8, Yan’an 4, and Tongchuan 1. The Yulin City Team, the Xi’an City Team, the Hanzhong City Team, and the Weinan City Team won the Moral Style Award, and selected 15 Moral Style Award referees and 79 moral style athletes.