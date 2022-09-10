Original title: The 12th Paralympic Games in Yunnan Province and the 6th Special Olympics closed

On September 9, with the decision of the deaf basketball, deaf football, half marathon and other projects, the 12th Yunnan Disabled Games and the 6th Special Olympic Games came to a successful conclusion in Yuxi.

This Paralympic Games and the 6th Special Olympics Games are hosted by the Provincial Federation of Disabled Persons and the Provincial Sports Bureau. In the past 8 days, 1,850 athletes from 18 delegations from 16 cities and 18 delegations from Yunnan Special Education Vocational College competed fiercely. They fought tenaciously and bravely climbed the peak in 14 major events and 431 minor events, which fully demonstrated Yunnan. Sportsmanship for disabled athletes. All referees, coaches, all security, epidemic prevention and control, logistical support personnel, and volunteers performed their duties diligently and meticulously, presenting a simple, safe and exciting sports event for the masses.

In the end, the Kunming delegation ranked first with 99 gold medals, the Yuxi City delegation ranked second with 70.5 gold medals, and the Honghe Prefecture delegation ranked third with 40.5 gold medals. In addition, the delegations of Dali Prefecture, Qujing City, Zhaotong City, Chuxiong Prefecture, and Wenshan Prefecture ranked fourth to eighth respectively in the gold medal list. 16 delegations won the Sports Ethics Award, actively creating a civilized fashion of helping the disabled.

At 20:00 that night, the closing ceremony of the current Provincial Paralympic Games was held at the Highland Sports Center in Yuxi City, with a stylistic performance of “Shining Stars”.

Vice Governor He Lianghui, Director of the 12th Provincial Paralympic Games and the 6th Special Olympics Organizing Committee, announced the closing. (Reporter Lou Ying)

(Editors in charge: Mu Shengyu, Zhu Hongxia)

Share for more people to see