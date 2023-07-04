The 14-Man Roster of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team for World League Finals in the United States

Title: Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Roster for World League Finals Announced

After completing their matches in the Korean sub-station of the World League, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has now arrived in the United States to prepare for the upcoming World League Finals. The team has released a 14-man roster, which consists of players who have participated in the first three stations of the tournament.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team has performed well in the World League so far, with eight wins and four losses in 12 matches. This record reflects the current level of the team and highlights their progress in the sport.

Under the guidance of coach Cai Bin, the team has fostered a harmonious atmosphere of unity and friendship. They emphasize the importance of working together as a team rather than focusing on individual achievements. This philosophy has resonated with many of their fans.

However, there are indications that star player Zhu Ting is not popular among her teammates. Yuan Xinyue, who recently joined the team in the United States, showed her support for the team but did not mention her long-time teammates. Moreover, Gong Xiangyu interacted with Yuan Xinyue, further suggesting that Zhu Ting may not have a strong presence within the team.

With Zhu Ting unavailable due to injury, other attackers like Li Yingying, Wang Yuntuo, Zhong Hui, and Du Qingqing are eager to prove themselves. This presents a rare opportunity for substitutes Zhong Hui and Du Qingqing to demonstrate their abilities. The team’s first opponent in the World League Finals is Brazil, who they previously defeated in five sets. Gao Yi, known for her strong execution abilities, will play a vital role in executing offensive tactics for the Chinese team.

In the supporting position, Gong Xiangyu and Zheng Yixin will have important roles to play against Brazil’s strong team, especially with the return of Gabi and Taisa. The team will heavily rely on the defensive skills of free agents Wang Mengjie and Ni Feifan. Setters Diao Linyu and Xu Xiaoting will be crucial for the team’s offense and defense strategies. While the team will prioritize lineups based on the American women’s volleyball team, Coach Cai Bin may also employ various tactics in their approach.

Coach Cai Bin’s decision to finalize a 14-man roster seems to be the best choice given the circumstances. Zhu Ting, recovering from her injuries, does not seem to have a strong desire to play for the national team currently. The team, as evaluated by sports experts, believes they can perform well even without Zhu Ting, and there is no need for Coach Cai Bin to force her return.

