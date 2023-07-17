The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship Finals Set to Showcase Intense Competition

14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship Finals to Begin in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – The highly anticipated finals of the 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship will kick off in Chongqing from July 17th to 20th. The opening dinner was held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chongqing R&F on July 16th, with several esteemed leaders and guests attending the event.

Among the attendees were Xu Qun, Senior Vice President of Chunlan (Group) Company, Shen Jinqiang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress, Nie Weiping, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Weiqi Association, and Hua Xueming, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Weiqi Association. Additionally, Ding Hong, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Chongqing Sports Bureau, and Tao Shixiang, Deputy Secretary of the Jiangbei District Party Committee, were also present. The event was further graced by Du Xueyong, Deputy Director of the Chongqing Sports Bureau, Cao Xiongtai, Director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Jingdezhen City, and Yu Bin, head coach of the National Go Team.

The finals will feature Chinese chess player Li Xuanhao, 9th dan, and Korean chess player Byun Sang, 19th dan, competing for the championship. Li Xuanhao, 28 years old and known as a dark horse in recent years, has previously won the domestic “Lanke Cup” and “King of Kings” championships. In this year’s Chunlan Cup, he defeated South Korea’s top Go player Shin Jinjo 9-dan in the semifinals, securing his spot in the finals.

On the other hand, Byun Sangyi, 9th dan, has made a name for himself by winning championships in various tournaments in South Korea. His performance throughout the Chunlan Cup has been noteworthy, as he eliminated several strong Chinese chess players to claim his spot in the finals.

The finals will be held in Chongqing, which has hosted three important competitions for the Chunlan Cup throughout its 25-year history. This offline face-to-face final is particularly significant since it marks the first match held since the outbreak of the epidemic three years ago. Chinese chess fans are eager to witness these two talented players battle it out on the board.

Li Xuanhao, as a native of Chongqing, has garnered high expectations from his hometown fans. He aims to follow in the footsteps of Gu Li, the president of the Chongqing Go Association, who won the Chunlan Cup twice. With his exceptional skills and impressive performance, Li Xuanhao hopes to display the extraordinary strength of Chongqing Weiqi.

The finals will consist of three games, with the first match commencing on July 17th at 10:30 am. If one side wins two games consecutively, they will be crowned the champion. In the case of a tie, a third match will take place on July 20th. After the finals, a grand awards ceremony will be held to honor the players’ achievements.

The games will be played based on the Chinese rules, with 3 and 3/4 black pieces (7 and a half pieces) allotted to each player. Each side will have 2.5 hours to play, with a countdown of 5 minutes for each move. Late arrival will result in double deduction, and any delay exceeding 30 minutes will be judged as a forfeit. A live broadcast and commentary of the finals will be available on the sports channel of CCTV. Additionally, chess enthusiasts can watch and download the games and game records from the official website of Chunlan (Group) Company and the official website of the Chinese Weiqi Association.

The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship Finals promise to deliver thrilling matches and showcase the immense talent of both Li Xuanhao and Byun Sangyi, as they battle for the prestigious title.

