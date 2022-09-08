Race with the times and fly to the dream

The 14th Hunan Games opens in Yueyang

Zhang Qingwei announced the opening Mao Weiming delivered a speech Li Weiwei Zhu Guoxian attended

Xiaoxiang is booming, and Dongting is heading for the future. On the evening of September 8, the 14th Hunan Games opened at the Yueyang Sports Center. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening. Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Li Weiwei, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the ceremony.

(On the evening of September 8, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games opened at the Yueyang Sports Center.)

Provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongcheng, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong and Liu Lianyu attended the opening ceremony. Vice Governor He Baoxiang presided over the meeting.

(The scene of the opening ceremony.)

At 20 o’clock, in the sonorous and powerful “March of Athletes”, the referees and athletes representing the phalanx of the current Provincial Games entered the stadium. After the entrance ceremony, the audience stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. In the majestic national anthem, the five-star red flag was slowly raised and fluttered in the wind. Along with the melody of the anthem of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games, the flags of the Hunan Provincial Games and the 14th Hunan Games were raised at the venue.

(The scene of the opening ceremony.)

At 20:35, Zhang Qingwei announced: “The 14th Hunan Provincial Games is open!” The Yueyang Sports Center gave warm applause and cheers.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Mao Weiming expressed his greetings to the participating athletes, coaches, referees and staff on behalf of the provincial party committee and government. He hoped that the organizing committee and Yueyang City would organize and serve meticulously, and present a simple, green, safe and wonderful “sports feast”; he hoped that the majority of athletes would carry forward the Olympic spirit and Chinese sports spirit, and show faster, higher and better It is hoped that the whole province will further stimulate the spirit of perseverance and progress, and strive for gold and silver in the full implementation of the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, continue to write brilliant achievements, and meet with practical actions. The party’s twentieth victory was held.

At the opening ceremony, the cultural and sports performance “The Tide Rising Xiaoxiang Waves in the Dongting” was performed. The prelude of the performance is “Yellow Tea Welcomes Guests”. The whole performance is divided into the first part “Four Waters Converging in the Dongting”, the middle part “Sorrows on the First Floor”, and the second part “Running for a New Era”. The photoelectric means vividly interprets the theme of this year’s Provincial Games “running with the times and flying towards the dream”.

(Light the main torch.)

In the eye-catching torch relay and lighting session, the torch was passed in turn by Tian Qing, Xie Yonghong, Long Qingquan, Tian Yong and other four torches. Finally, the athletes from Yueyang and the bronze medalist in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 76kg Zhou Qian lit the main torch.

(The scene of the opening ceremony. The above pictures were all taken by Li Jian and Fu Cong, an all-media reporter of Hunan Daily)

The current Provincial Games is hosted by the Provincial People’s Government and jointly undertaken by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yueyang Municipal People’s Government. The competition time is from August 14th to September 18th (some events will be held in advance). The Games consist of two groups: youth group and adult group. Among them, the youth group has 28 major events and 650 small events such as basketball, volleyball, football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, and track and field, and the adult group has 11 major events such as basketball, men’s football, tennis, table tennis, and badminton. Items and 84 events. There are 15 delegations and 7,745 athletes in the youth group, and 14 delegations and 2,132 athletes in the adult group. During the opening and closing ceremonies, the finals of 25 major events will be held. Except for kayak slalom and golf, other competitions will be held in Yueyang.